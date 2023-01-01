Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE

117,000 KM

Details Description Features

$56,895

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$56,895

+ taxes & licensing

Monaco Motorcars Inc

416-766-6226

Contact Seller
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE

GLE350 4MATIC - AMGPKG|PANO|NAVI|CAMERA|BLINDSPOT

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE

GLE350 4MATIC - AMGPKG|PANO|NAVI|CAMERA|BLINDSPOT

Location

Monaco Motorcars Inc

5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6

416-766-6226

  1. 1680732163
  2. 1680732169
  3. 1680732176
  4. 1680732181
  5. 1680732187
  6. 1680732193
  7. 1680732199
  8. 1680732206
  9. 1680732212
  10. 1680732219
  11. 1680732225
  12. 1680732231
  13. 1680732240
  14. 1680732247
  15. 1680732253
  16. 1680732259
  17. 1680732264
  18. 1680732269
  19. 1680732274
  20. 1680732280
  21. 1680732285
  22. 1680732291
  23. 1680732296
  24. 1680732302
  25. 1680732309
  26. 1680732316
  27. 1680732322
  28. 1680732328
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$56,895

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
117,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9803983
  • VIN: 4JGFB4KB6LA078061

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 117,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE350 4MATIC - One Owner, No Accidents, Clean CarFax - AMG Package, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Leather, Keyless, Push Start, Panoramic Sunroof, Backup Camera, Navigation, Blind Spot Assist, Active Brake Assist, Burmester Sound System, Ambient Lighting, Front & Rear Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Panel Heating, Bluetooth, Alloy Wheels, Running Boards, Power Trunk, Cruise Control, Bluetooth and More. Odometer: 117,000 KM.

We speak your language: English, French, Spanish, Farsi, Arabic, Assyrian, Hindi, Punjabi, Urdu & Shona.

Call Us: (416) 766-6226

Monaco Motorcars Inc.

Location: 5385 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R6

Business Hours:

Monday: Friday: 10am - 8pm

Saturday : 10am - 5pm

Sunday : Closed

www.monacomotorcars.com 

Apply for Financing Online: www.monacomotorcars.com/financing/

All our vehicles go through an Ontario Standard Certification Inspection where we make sure the car is safe so you don’t have to. An additional cost of $595 will be applied to all Certified vehicles. If not certified as per OMVIC regulations vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Each Certified vehicle comes with an Ontario Safety Certification and a 36-day or 2000 KM Safety Warranty. At Monaco Motorcars, we are revolutionizing the car buying experience. Come see the difference. Full vehicle history is disclosed prior to closing a deal because we want you to know everything about your next vehicle. Countless Financing options are available including $0 DOWN!!! (O.A.C.) All credit types welcome! Bad/Good/No Credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, new to Canada, student. Hassle-free approvals. No matter what your credit situation is, You Are Approved. Conditions apply. We Accept Trade-Ins! Bring it by for an Appraisal. Multiple extended warranty options are available to choose from.

We Are Proud To Serve Clients All Over Canada & Ontario - Toronto, Markham, Richmond Hill, Mississauga, Oshawa, Etobicoke, Newmarket, Pickering, Whitby, Ajax, North York, Scarborough, Barrie, Orangeville, Waterloo, Milton, Kitchener, Ottawa, Aurora, London, Kingston, Hamilton, Muskoka, Belleville, Brant, Brantford, Brockville, Cornwall, Windsor, Sudbury, Guelph, Orillia, Sarnia, Timmins, Thunder Bay, Welland, Pembroke, St Catharines, St. Thomas, Thorold, Ottawa, Owen Sound, Haldimand County, Kenora and Niagara Falls.

CASH PRICES SHOWN: Excludes HST and Licensing Fees. We always make the effort to ensure all information on listings is accurate. Monaco Motorcars in not responsible for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on listings. Price may change without notice. Please contact us and verify any information.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Monaco Motorcars Inc

2020 Mercedes-Benz G...
 117,000 KM
$56,895 + tax & lic
2018 Audi Q7 TECHNIK...
 121,000 KM
$38,895 + tax & lic
2020 Hyundai Elantra...
 128,000 KM
$21,895 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Monaco Motorcars Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Monaco Motorcars Inc

Monaco Motorcars Inc

5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6

Call Dealer

416-766-XXXX

(click to show)

416-766-6226

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory