2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS

Menu
Account
Sign In
** JUST ARRIVED! DONT MISS OUT ON THIS ONE! ** <br/> ** NO ACCIDENTS! ONE OWNER! FULLY SERVICED FROM MERCEDES BENZ! CARFAX VERIFIED!** <br/> ** RATES AS LOW AS 6.99%! OAC** <br/> <br/> <br/> <br/> <br/> ===>> WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT TYPES! NEW TO THE COUNTRY?! NO PROBLEM! BAD CREDIT?! NO PROBLEM! <br/> ===>> YOU CAN APPLY ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE OR IN PERSON! <br/> <br/> <br/> **GORGEOUS WHITE EXTERIOR, BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR! COMES LOADED WITH //AMG SPORT PACKAGE! LOADED WITH BURMESTER SOUND SYSTEM, APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO, PANORAMIC ROOF, NAVIGATION, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, HEATED WHEEL, HEATED & VENTILATED FRONT SEATS, 360 CAMERA WITH PARKING ASSIST, TOUCHPAD CONTROLS, DISTRONIC PLUS, REAR PASSENGER CLIMATE CONTROLS, REAR PASSENGER POWERED WINDOW SHADES, REAR HEATED SEATS, INTERIOR AMBIENT LIGHTING, POWER TRUNK, TRAFFIC SIGN ASSIST, ACTIVE BREAK ASSIST, ACTIVE LANE KEEPING ASSIST, LANE CHANGE ASSIST & MUCH MUCH MORE!! ** <br/> <br/> <br/> >>>> FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM @ TOTALAUTOSALES <br/> <br/> <br/> *** PLEASE CALL (647) 938-6825 *** <br/> OUR NEW LOCATION: <br/> 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1 <br/> <br/> <br/> <br/> <br/> *** CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified or e-tested, a certification package is available for $795. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes, Finance fee and licensing are extra.**. <br/> <br/> <br/> ** WARRANTY. We provide extended warranties up to 48m with optional coverage up to 10,000$ per/claim with unlimited kms. ** <br/> *** PLEASE CALL (647) 938-6825 *** <br/> TOTAL AUTO SALES 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1 <br/> <br/> <br/> ** To the best of our ability, we have made an effort to ensure that the information provided to you in this ad is accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all our ads. Prices may change without notice. Please verify the accuracy of the information with our sales team. ** <br/>

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS

149,202 KM

Details Description

$54,985

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS

GLS450 //AMG SPORT | PANO | 6 SEATER | LOADED

Watch This Vehicle
12776636

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS

GLS450 //AMG SPORT | PANO | 6 SEATER | LOADED

Location

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1

647-938-6825

  1. 12776636
  2. 12776636
  3. 12776636
  4. 12776636
  5. 12776636
  6. 12776636
  7. 12776636
  8. 12776636
  9. 12776636
  10. 12776636
  11. 12776636
  12. 12776636
  13. 12776636
  14. 12776636
  15. 12776636
  16. 12776636
  17. 12776636
  18. 12776636
  19. 12776636
  20. 12776636
  21. 12776636
  22. 12776636
  23. 12776636
  24. 12776636
  25. 12776636
  26. 12776636
  27. 12776636
  28. 12776636
  29. 12776636
  30. 12776636
  31. 12776636
  32. 12776636
  33. 12776636
  34. 12776636
  35. 12776636
  36. 12776636
  37. 12776636
  38. 12776636
  39. 12776636
  40. 12776636
  41. 12776636
  42. 12776636
  43. 12776636
  44. 12776636
  45. 12776636
  46. 12776636
  47. 12776636
  48. 12776636
  49. 12776636
  50. 12776636
  51. 12776636
  52. 12776636
  53. 12776636
Contact Seller

$54,985

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
149,202KM
VIN 4JGFF5KE1LA089618

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 0716-76
  • Mileage 149,202 KM

Vehicle Description

** JUST ARRIVED! DONT MISS OUT ON THIS ONE! **
** NO ACCIDENTS! ONE OWNER! FULLY SERVICED FROM MERCEDES BENZ! CARFAX VERIFIED!**
** RATES AS LOW AS 6.99%! OAC**




===>> WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT TYPES! NEW TO THE COUNTRY?! NO PROBLEM! BAD CREDIT?! NO PROBLEM!
===>> YOU CAN APPLY ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE OR IN PERSON!


**GORGEOUS WHITE EXTERIOR, BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR! COMES LOADED WITH //AMG SPORT PACKAGE! LOADED WITH BURMESTER SOUND SYSTEM, APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO, PANORAMIC ROOF, NAVIGATION, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, HEATED WHEEL, HEATED & VENTILATED FRONT SEATS, 360 CAMERA WITH PARKING ASSIST, TOUCHPAD CONTROLS, DISTRONIC PLUS, REAR PASSENGER CLIMATE CONTROLS, REAR PASSENGER POWERED WINDOW SHADES, REAR HEATED SEATS, INTERIOR AMBIENT LIGHTING, POWER TRUNK, TRAFFIC SIGN ASSIST, ACTIVE BREAK ASSIST, ACTIVE LANE KEEPING ASSIST, LANE CHANGE ASSIST & MUCH MUCH MORE!! **


>>>> FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM @ TOTALAUTOSALES


*** PLEASE CALL (647) 938-6825 ***
OUR NEW LOCATION:
2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1




*** CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified or e-tested, a certification package is available for $795. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes, Finance fee and licensing are extra.**.


** WARRANTY. We provide extended warranties up to 48m with optional coverage up to 10,000$ per/claim with unlimited kms. **
*** PLEASE CALL (647) 938-6825 ***
TOTAL AUTO SALES 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1


** To the best of our ability, we have made an effort to ensure that the information provided to you in this ad is accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all our ads. Prices may change without notice. Please verify the accuracy of the information with our sales team. **

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Total Auto Sales

Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class 350 | BLUETEC | HARMAN KARDON | PANO | NAVI | for sale in North York, ON
2014 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class 350 | BLUETEC | HARMAN KARDON | PANO | NAVI | 161,666 KM $16,495 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S550 LWB //AMG SPORT | LOADED | LIKE NEW for sale in North York, ON
2014 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S550 LWB //AMG SPORT | LOADED | LIKE NEW 125,096 KM $29,495 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Honda Accord TOURING | NAVI | PANO | for sale in North York, ON
2020 Honda Accord TOURING | NAVI | PANO | 61,561 KM $26,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Total Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Total Auto Sales

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

647-938-XXXX

(click to show)

647-938-6825

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$54,985

+ taxes & licensing>

Total Auto Sales

647-938-6825

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS