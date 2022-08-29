Menu
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS

76,097 KM

Details Description

$89,995

+ tax & licensing
$89,995

+ taxes & licensing

Favorit Motors

1-877-464-0622

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS

GLS450|4MATIC|NIGHTPKG|NAV|WOOD|BURMESTER|LED|++++

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS

GLS450|4MATIC|NIGHTPKG|NAV|WOOD|BURMESTER|LED|++++

Location

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

1-877-464-0622

$89,995

+ taxes & licensing

76,097KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9085021
  • Stock #: K4968
  • VIN: 4JGFF5KE8LA100212

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # K4968
  • Mileage 76,097 KM

Vehicle Description

**MONTH-END SPECIAL!** FEATURING : AMG NIGHT PACKAGE, HEIGHT ADJUSTABLE AIR SUSPENSION, 4MATIC AWD, SIDE STEPS, HIGHLY EQUIPPED, VERY CLEAN! FINISHED IN BLACK ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, 6 PASSENGER STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, WOOD GRAIN INTERIOR TRIMS, HEATED/COOLED SEATS, REAR HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, PANEL HEATING, MULTIBEAM LED HEADLIGHTS, MULTICOLOR AMBIENT LIGHTING, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, 360 MULTI VIEW BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, TRAFFIC SIGN ASSIST, ACTIVE LANE KEEPING ASSIST, ACTIVE BRAKE ASSIST, ATTENTION ASSIST, ACTIVE BLIND SPOT ASSIST, ACTIVE LANE CHANGE ASSIST, ROUTE BASED SPEED, PARK ASSIST WITH MANEUVERING, AM, FM, SATELLITE, USB, PREMIUM AMG ALLOYS, BLUETOOTH WITH MEDIA STREAMING, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM BURMESTER SOUND SYSTEM, ALL POWER OPTIONS, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, ILLUMINATED DOOR LOGOS, POWER FOLDING SEATS, WINDOW SHADES, MULTI DRIVE MODES, MULTI SUSPENSION MODES, MULTI STEERING MODES, POWER FOLDING MIRRORS, AND MUCH MORE. WE FINANCE EVERYONE!!! WE ARE PROUDLY SERVING THESE FINE COMMUNITIES: GTA PEEL HALTON BRAMPTON TORONTO BURLINGTON MILTON MISSISSAUGA HAMILTON CAMBRIDGE LONDON KITCHENER GUELPH ORANGEVILLE NEWMARKET BARRIE MARKHAM BOLTON CALEDON VAUGHAN WOODBRIDGE ETOBICOKE OAKVILLE ONTARIO QUEBEC MONTREAL OTTAWA VANCOUVER ETOBICOKE. WE CARRY ALL MAKES AND MODELS MERCEDES BMW AUDI JAGUAR VW MASERATI PORSCHE LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER CHRYSLER JEEP HONDA TOYOTA LEXUS INFINITI ACURA. As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic. *Favorit Motors shall not be held liable for any errors or omissions pertaining to information provided (whether orally, in writing, or in digital image form) on this website, included but not limited to: year, make, model, vehicle options (both hardware and software), vehicle condition, vehicle trim, accessories, mileage. Client is solely responsible for performing appropriate due diligence as it pertains to any and all information regarding the type, condition, options, vehicle trim, status, and history of vehicle before completing a transaction. The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Favorit Motors

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

