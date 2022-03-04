Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 MINI 3 Door

38,660 KM

Details Features

$30,890

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$30,890

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-807-3288

Contact Seller
2020 MINI 3 Door

2020 MINI 3 Door

Cooper

Watch This Vehicle

2020 MINI 3 Door

Cooper

Location

The Humberview Group

175 Yorkland Blvd, North York, ON M2J 4R2

866-807-3288

  1. 8508212
  2. 8508212
  3. 8508212
  4. 8508212
  5. 8508212
Contact Seller

$30,890

+ taxes & licensing

38,660KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8508212
  • Stock #: P10060A
  • VIN: WMWXR3C05L2L57472

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Mileage 38,660 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2018 Ford F-150 Lari...
 114,637 KM
$39,999 + tax & lic
2020 Toyota Highland...
 19,332 KM
$51,088 + tax & lic
2014 Toyota RAV4 LE ...
 54,849 KM
$20,888 + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Audi Midtown Toronto

175 Yorkland Blvd, North York, ON M2J 4R2

Call Dealer

866-807-XXXX

(click to show)

866-807-3288

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory