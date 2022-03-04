$30,890+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$30,890
+ taxes & licensing
The Humberview Group
866-807-3288
2020 MINI 3 Door
2020 MINI 3 Door
Cooper
Location
The Humberview Group
175 Yorkland Blvd, North York, ON M2J 4R2
866-807-3288
$30,890
+ taxes & licensing
38,660KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8508212
- Stock #: P10060A
- VIN: WMWXR3C05L2L57472
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Mileage 38,660 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From The Humberview Group
The Humberview Group
Audi Midtown Toronto
175 Yorkland Blvd, North York, ON M2J 4R2