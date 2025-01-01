$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Nissan NV200
Location
Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.
1235 - 1237 Finch Ave. W., North York, ON M3J 2G4
416-633-8188
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
154,118KM
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Commercial Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 154,118 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Brake Assist
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Seating
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
