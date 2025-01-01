Menu
2020 Nissan NV200

154,118 KM

Details Features

2020 Nissan NV200

12210783

2020 Nissan NV200

Location

Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

1235 - 1237 Finch Ave. W., North York, ON M3J 2G4

416-633-8188

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

Used
154,118KM

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 154,118 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Brake Assist
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Seating

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

1235 - 1237 Finch Ave. W., North York, ON M3J 2G4
Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

416-633-8188

2020 Nissan NV200