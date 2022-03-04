$33,890+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$33,890
+ taxes & licensing
The Humberview Group
866-807-3288
2020 Nissan Rogue
2020 Nissan Rogue
S
Location
The Humberview Group
175 Yorkland Blvd, North York, ON M2J 4R2
866-807-3288
$33,890
+ taxes & licensing
10,848KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8605508
- Stock #: P9811A
- VIN: 5N1AT2MV2LC746347
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 10,848 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From The Humberview Group
The Humberview Group
Audi Midtown Toronto
175 Yorkland Blvd, North York, ON M2J 4R2