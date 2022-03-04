Menu
2020 Nissan Rogue

10,848 KM

Details Features

$33,890

+ tax & licensing
The Humberview Group

866-807-3288

S

Location

175 Yorkland Blvd, North York, ON M2J 4R2

$33,890

+ taxes & licensing

10,848KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8605508
  • Stock #: P9811A
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV2LC746347

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 10,848 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

