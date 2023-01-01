Menu
2020 Nissan Rogue

85,232 KM

Details Description

$27,987

+ tax & licensing
Favorit Motors

1-877-464-0622

SV AWD|PANOROOF|BACKUPCAM|HEATEDSEATS|SPORTMODE|++

SV AWD|PANOROOF|BACKUPCAM|HEATEDSEATS|SPORTMODE|++

Location

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

$27,987

+ taxes & licensing

85,232KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9958709
  • Stock #: M5279
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV1LC773426

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gun Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # M5279
  • Mileage 85,232 KM

Vehicle Description

**SPRING SPECIAL!** WELL EQUIPPED, VERY CLEAN! FINISHED IN GRAY ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, HEATED SEATS, HEATED MIRRORS, BACKUP CAMERA, EMERGENCY BRAKE ASSIST, LANE ASSIST, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, CROSS TRAFFIC ASSIST, AM, FM, USB, APPLECARPLAY, ANDROIDAUTO, BLUETOOTH, ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, REMOTE START, SPORT MODE, ECO MODE, AND MUCH MORE. FORMER DAILY RENTAL. WE FINANCE EVERYONE!!!



WE ARE PROUDLY SERVING THESE FINE COMMUNITIES: GTA PEEL HALTON BRAMPTON TORONTO BURLINGTON MILTON MISSISSAUGA HAMILTON CAMBRIDGE LONDON KITCHENER GUELPH ORANGEVILLE NEWMARKET BARRIE MARKHAM BOLTON CALEDON VAUGHAN WOODBRIDGE ETOBICOKE OAKVILLE ONTARIO QUEBEC MONTREAL OTTAWA VANCOUVER ETOBICOKE. WE CARRY ALL MAKES AND MODELS MERCEDES BMW AUDI JAGUAR VW MASERATI PORSCHE LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER CHRYSLER JEEP HONDA TOYOTA LEXUS INFINITI ACURA.


As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic.


*Favorit Motors shall not be held liable for any errors or omissions pertaining to information provided (whether orally, in writing, or in digital image form) on this website, included but not limited to: year, make, model, vehicle options (both hardware and software), vehicle condition, vehicle trim, accessories, mileage. Client is solely responsible for performing appropriate due diligence as it pertains to any and all information regarding the type, condition, options, vehicle trim, status, and history of vehicle before completing a transaction. The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Favorit Motors

