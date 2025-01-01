$56,985+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2020 Porsche Cayenne
WARRANTY | RED LEATHER | EXTRA RIMS
2020 Porsche Cayenne
WARRANTY | RED LEATHER | EXTRA RIMS
Location
Total Auto Sales
2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1
647-938-6825
$56,985
+ taxes & licensing
Used
87,263KM
VIN WP1AA2AY3LDA10759
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 051559
- Mileage 87,263 KM
Vehicle Description
** JUST ARRIVED! DONT MISS OUT ON THIS ONE!! **
** DIRECT FROM PORSCHE DEALERSHIP! NO ACCIDENTS! CLEAN TITLE! **
** EXTENDED WARRANTY FROM PORSCHE UNTIL SEPTEMBER 2025 **
** EXTRA SET OF WINTER TIRES ON RIMS! $4,000 VALUE!! **
** RATES AS LOW AS 6.99 OAC **
===>> WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT TYPES! NEW TO THE COUNTRY?! NO PROBLEM! BAD CREDIT?! NO PROBLEM!
===>> YOU CAN APPLY ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE OR IN PERSON!
**GORGEOUS WHITE EXTERIOR ON PREMIUM RED LEATHER INTERIOR! COMES LOADED WITH BOSE AUDIO SOUND, NAVIGATION, PANORAMIC GLASS ROOF, 360 CAMERA WITH PARKING ASSIST, HEATED & VENTILATED FRONT SEATS, REAR HEATED SEATS WITH CLIMATE CONTROLS, POWER ADJUSTABLE SEATS, SOFT-CLOSE DOORS, PORSCHE ACTIVE SAFE, LANE CHANGE ASSIST, SURROUNDING ASSIST, SEAT HEATING BALANCE, INTERIOR & EXTERIOR LIGHTING, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, SPORT MODE, APPLE CARPLAY. WIFI HOTSPOT, & MUCH MUCH MORE!! **
>>>> FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM @
TOTALAUTOSALES
*** PLEASE CALL (647) 938-6825 ***
OUR NEW LOCATION:
2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1
*** CERTIFICATION: Have your new preowned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified or e-tested, a certification package is available for $989. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes, Finance fee and licensing are extra.**
** WARRANTY. We provide extended warranties up to 48m with optional coverage up to 10,000$ per/claim with unlimited kms. **
*** PLEASE CALL (647) 938-6825 ***
TOTAL AUTO SALES 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1
** To the best of our ability, we have made an effort to ensure that the information provided to you in this ad is accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all our ads. Prices may change without notice. Please verify the accuracy of the information with our sales team. **
** DIRECT FROM PORSCHE DEALERSHIP! NO ACCIDENTS! CLEAN TITLE! **
** EXTENDED WARRANTY FROM PORSCHE UNTIL SEPTEMBER 2025 **
** EXTRA SET OF WINTER TIRES ON RIMS! $4,000 VALUE!! **
** RATES AS LOW AS 6.99 OAC **
===>> WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT TYPES! NEW TO THE COUNTRY?! NO PROBLEM! BAD CREDIT?! NO PROBLEM!
===>> YOU CAN APPLY ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE OR IN PERSON!
**GORGEOUS WHITE EXTERIOR ON PREMIUM RED LEATHER INTERIOR! COMES LOADED WITH BOSE AUDIO SOUND, NAVIGATION, PANORAMIC GLASS ROOF, 360 CAMERA WITH PARKING ASSIST, HEATED & VENTILATED FRONT SEATS, REAR HEATED SEATS WITH CLIMATE CONTROLS, POWER ADJUSTABLE SEATS, SOFT-CLOSE DOORS, PORSCHE ACTIVE SAFE, LANE CHANGE ASSIST, SURROUNDING ASSIST, SEAT HEATING BALANCE, INTERIOR & EXTERIOR LIGHTING, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, SPORT MODE, APPLE CARPLAY. WIFI HOTSPOT, & MUCH MUCH MORE!! **
>>>> FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM @
TOTALAUTOSALES
*** PLEASE CALL (647) 938-6825 ***
OUR NEW LOCATION:
2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1
*** CERTIFICATION: Have your new preowned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified or e-tested, a certification package is available for $989. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes, Finance fee and licensing are extra.**
** WARRANTY. We provide extended warranties up to 48m with optional coverage up to 10,000$ per/claim with unlimited kms. **
*** PLEASE CALL (647) 938-6825 ***
TOTAL AUTO SALES 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1
** To the best of our ability, we have made an effort to ensure that the information provided to you in this ad is accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all our ads. Prices may change without notice. Please verify the accuracy of the information with our sales team. **
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Total Auto Sales
2019 Audi E-Tron TECHNIK | BANG OLUFSEN | LOADED | 69,725 KM $33,985 + tax & lic
2014 Porsche Panamera 4S | SUNROOF | BOSE SOUND | LOADED 124,079 KM $33,985 + tax & lic
2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class 53 //AMG EQ BOOST | PANO | FULLY LOADED 130,195 KM $43,985 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Total Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Total Auto Sales
2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1
Call Dealer
647-938-XXXX(click to show)
$56,985
+ taxes & licensing
Total Auto Sales
647-938-6825
2020 Porsche Cayenne