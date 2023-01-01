2020 Porsche Macan

Menu
Account
Sign In
<div style=box-sizing: border-box;>FINISHED IN BLACK ON RED LEATHER, HEATED/AIR COOLED SEATS, PANORAMIC ROOF, BOSE SOUND SYSTEM PARKING SENSORS, KEYLESS GO, 14 WAY POWER SEATS WITH MEMORY, APPLE CARPLAY ANDROID AUTO, FACTORY NAVIGATION, PREMIUM PACKAGE PLUS, LED HEADLIGHTS INCL PORSCHE DYNAMIC LIGHT SYSTEM PLUS, 18 MACAN S WHEELS, SURROUND VIEW, LANE CHANGE ASSIST, WAY TOO MANY OPTIONS TO LIST, PLEASE CALL AHEAD FOR AN APPOINMENT</div><div style=box-sizing: border-box;>FINANCING AND WARRANTY AVAILABLE, With a FULL-SERVICE FACILITY on site, we are able to accommodate all of our clients needs and support them Malibu Motors is a family owned and operated dealership, Proud to be in business and operating out of with excellent continued customer service throughout the years. We pride ourselves on our dedication to clients and the outstanding return and referral business we have received over the years! We want to thank our clients for their continued support in Malibu Motors and for helping us to achieve our goals and maintain a successful, dedicated and honest business. ALL PRICES DO NOT INCLUDED TAXES, LICENSE AND OMVIC FEE. WE DO RESERVE THE RIGHT NOT TO SELL TO EXPORTERS OR ANY CLIENT WE FEEL UNCOMFORTABLE WITH. Our experienced sales staff are eager to share their knowledge and enthusiasm with you. We encourage you to browse our online inventory, schedule a test drive and investigate financing options. Please do not hesitate to reach out and request more information about a vehicle using our online form or by calling at any time we are here to help you and to make the car buying experience, seamless and stress-free. We cant wait to meet you and welcome you to Malibu Motors! We look forward to building a trusted relationship with you soon!! Visit us on Facebook at <a class=rich-text-link style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #48a0dc; href=https://www.facebook.com/...bumotorstoronto target=_blank rel=noopener>https://www.facebook.com/...bumotorstoronto</a> WE HAVE THE LARGEST INDEPENDENT MERCEDES BENZ INVENTORY IN TORONTO AND SURROUNDING AREA, WE SERVICE MERCEDES BENZ AND ARE AN AUTHORIZED REPAIR SHOP FOR SEVERAL WARRANTY COMPANIES. WE SELL C230, C250, C350, C300, C400. C450,B250, SL 63 AMG,CL 550,ML400, ML350 E350, E300, E550,E400,GLE, COUPE,GLS 450 4 DOOR,ML350,GLK350, GLK250,CLS550, S550, GLC300,C43, S63, C63, C63S,C43, AMG, GLA45, CLA 45 GLA250,CLA, JAGUAR XF, JAGUAR XJ, CONVERTIBLE (CABRIO) 4MATIC MODELS, NAVIGATION IS AVAILABLE IN SEVERAL OF OUR VEHICLES. SPORTS PACKAGE, PANORAMIC ROOFS AVAILABLE. Malibu motors reserves the right not to sell to any dealer or exporter even at full price. WE FINANCE ALL TYPES OF CREDIT POOR CREDIT, GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, CREDIT REBUILDING, NEW TO COUNTRY, R9, PREVIOUS BANKRUPT, PREVIOUS PROPOSAL APPLY ONLINE FOR A QUICK RESPONSE FOLLOW THE LINK TO OUR SECURE CREDIT APPLICATION <a class=rich-text-link style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #48a0dc; href=http://www.malibumotors.c...application.htm/ target=_blank rel=noopener>http://www.malibumotors.c...application.htm</a> <a class=rich-text-link style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #48a0dc; href=http://www.malibumotors.ca/ target=_blank rel=noopener>www.malibumotors.ca</a> ..</div><div style=box-sizing: border-box;> </div><div style=box-sizing: border-box;> </div>

2020 Porsche Macan

97,099 KM

Details Description Features

$43,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Porsche Macan

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Porsche Macan

Location

Malibu Motors

1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2

1-888-396-3393

  1. 1701817406
  2. 1701817405
  3. 1701817406
  4. 1701817406
  5. 1701817406
  6. 1701817406
  7. 1701817405
  8. 1701817405
  9. 1701817405
  10. 1701817405
  11. 1701817405
  12. 1701817405
  13. 1701817405
  14. 1701817406
  15. 1701817406
  16. 1701817406
  17. 1701817406
  18. 1701817406
  19. 1701817406
  20. 1701817406
  21. 1701817406
  22. 1701817384
  23. 1701817383
  24. 1701817383
  25. 1701817384
  26. 1701817384
  27. 1701817383
  28. 1701817382
  29. 1701817381
  30. 1701817378
  31. 1701817377
  32. 1701817378
  33. 1701817382
  34. 1701817383
  35. 1701817382
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$43,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
97,099KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN WP1AA2A51LLB07244

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 17325
  • Mileage 97,099 KM

Vehicle Description

FINISHED IN BLACK ON RED LEATHER, HEATED/AIR COOLED SEATS, PANORAMIC ROOF, BOSE SOUND SYSTEM PARKING SENSORS, KEYLESS GO, 14 WAY POWER SEATS WITH MEMORY, APPLE CARPLAY ANDROID AUTO, FACTORY NAVIGATION, PREMIUM PACKAGE PLUS, LED HEADLIGHTS INCL PORSCHE DYNAMIC LIGHT SYSTEM PLUS, 18" MACAN S WHEELS, SURROUND VIEW, LANE CHANGE ASSIST, WAY TOO MANY OPTIONS TO LIST, PLEASE CALL AHEAD FOR AN APPOINMENTFINANCING AND WARRANTY AVAILABLE, With a FULL-SERVICE FACILITY on site, we are able to accommodate all of our clients needs and support them Malibu Motors is a family owned and operated dealership, Proud to be in business and operating out of with excellent continued customer service throughout the years. We pride ourselves on our dedication to clients and the outstanding return and referral business we have received over the years! We want to thank our clients for their continued support in Malibu Motors and for helping us to achieve our goals and maintain a successful, dedicated and honest business. ALL PRICES DO NOT INCLUDED TAXES, LICENSE AND OMVIC FEE. WE DO RESERVE THE RIGHT NOT TO SELL TO EXPORTERS OR ANY CLIENT WE FEEL UNCOMFORTABLE WITH. Our experienced sales staff are eager to share their knowledge and enthusiasm with you. We encourage you to browse our online inventory, schedule a test drive and investigate financing options. Please do not hesitate to reach out and request more information about a vehicle using our online form or by calling at any time we are here to help you and to make the car buying experience, seamless and stress-free. We cant wait to meet you and welcome you to Malibu Motors! We look forward to building a trusted relationship with you soon!! Visit us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/...bumotorstoronto WE HAVE THE LARGEST INDEPENDENT MERCEDES BENZ INVENTORY IN TORONTO AND SURROUNDING AREA, WE SERVICE MERCEDES BENZ AND ARE AN AUTHORIZED REPAIR SHOP FOR SEVERAL WARRANTY COMPANIES. WE SELL C230, C250, C350, C300, C400. C450,B250, SL 63 AMG,CL 550,ML400, ML350 E350, E300, E550,E400,GLE, COUPE,GLS 450 4 DOOR,ML350,GLK350, GLK250,CLS550, S550, GLC300,C43, S63, C63, C63S,C43, AMG, GLA45, CLA 45 GLA250,CLA, JAGUAR XF, JAGUAR XJ, CONVERTIBLE (CABRIO) 4MATIC MODELS, NAVIGATION IS AVAILABLE IN SEVERAL OF OUR VEHICLES. SPORTS PACKAGE, PANORAMIC ROOFS AVAILABLE. Malibu motors reserves the right not to sell to any dealer or exporter even at full price. WE FINANCE ALL TYPES OF CREDIT POOR CREDIT, GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, CREDIT REBUILDING, NEW TO COUNTRY, R9, PREVIOUS BANKRUPT, PREVIOUS PROPOSAL APPLY ONLINE FOR A QUICK RESPONSE FOLLOW THE LINK TO OUR SECURE CREDIT APPLICATION http://www.malibumotors.c...application.htm www.malibumotors.ca ..  

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Malibu Motors

Used 2019 BMW 4 Series 440 Xdrive for sale in North York, ON
2019 BMW 4 Series 440 Xdrive 124,399 KM $41,999 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Land Rover Range Rover Velar for sale in North York, ON
2021 Land Rover Range Rover Velar 60,088 KM $52,999 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Porsche 911 for sale in North York, ON
2012 Porsche 911 8,008 KM $81,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Malibu Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Malibu Motors

Malibu Motors

1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2

Call Dealer

1-888-396-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-396-3393

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$43,999

+ taxes & licensing

Malibu Motors

1-888-396-3393

Contact Seller
2020 Porsche Macan