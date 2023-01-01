$43,999+ tax & licensing
2020 Porsche Macan
2020 Porsche Macan
Location
Malibu Motors
1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2
1-888-396-3393
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$43,999
+ taxes & licensing
97,099KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN WP1AA2A51LLB07244
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 17325
- Mileage 97,099 KM
Vehicle Description
FINISHED IN BLACK ON RED LEATHER, HEATED/AIR COOLED SEATS, PANORAMIC ROOF, BOSE SOUND SYSTEM PARKING SENSORS, KEYLESS GO, 14 WAY POWER SEATS WITH MEMORY, APPLE CARPLAY ANDROID AUTO, FACTORY NAVIGATION, PREMIUM PACKAGE PLUS, LED HEADLIGHTS INCL PORSCHE DYNAMIC LIGHT SYSTEM PLUS, 18" MACAN S WHEELS, SURROUND VIEW, LANE CHANGE ASSIST, WAY TOO MANY OPTIONS TO LIST, PLEASE CALL AHEAD FOR AN APPOINMENTFINANCING AND WARRANTY AVAILABLE, With a FULL-SERVICE FACILITY on site, we are able to accommodate all of our clients needs and support them
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Convenience
Proximity Key
Additional Features
Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Malibu Motors
1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2
