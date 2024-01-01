$89,995+ tax & licensing
2020 Porsche Taycan
4S AWD|NAV|BOSE|REDLEATHER|AMBIENT|PANOROOF|LED|++
Favorit Motors
100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9
1-877-464-0622
$89,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # N6089
- Mileage 58,626 KM
Vehicle Description
**MONTH-END SPECIAL!** FULLY ELECTRIC, FEATURING : PERFORMANCE BATTERY, PREMIUM TURBO AERO WHEELS, RED LEATHER PACKAGE, PREMIUM PACKAGE, AIR IONIZER, LED MATRIX HEADLIGHTS, MULTICOLOUR AMBIENT LIGHTING, HEIGHT ADJUSTABLE SUSPENSION, DIGITAL GAUGE CLUSTER NAVIGATION DISPLAY, HIGHLY LOADED, EXTREMELY CLEAN! FINISHED IN JET BLACK ON MATCHING BORDEAUX RED INTERIOR, RED SEAT BELTS, STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, CARBON INTERIOR TRIMS, HEATED/COOLED SEATS, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, HIGH TECH 3D BACKUP CAMERA, 360 BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, LANE CHANGE ASSIST, LANE KEEP ASSIST, BASIC ASSIST, AM, FM, SATELLITE, APPLE CARPLAY, APPLE PODCASTS, APPLE MUSIC, SPOTIFY, BLUETOOTH, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM BOSE SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, FULL GLASS PANORAMIC ROOF, POWER FOLDING MIRRORS, POWER REMOTE TRUNK AND FRUNK, MULTI DRIVE AND CHASSIS MODES, AND MUCH MORE!!!
PREMIUM OPTIONS :
- Wheels: 20" Taycan Turbo Aero - $2,380.00
- Jet Black Metallic - $800.00
- Black/Bordeaux Red, Leather Seat Trim - $4,700.00
- Premium Package - $7,170.00
> Ionizer
> Front & Rear ParkAssist w/Surround View
> Front Seat Ventilation
> Fixed Panoramic Roof in Glass
> LED-Matrix Design Headlights w/PDLS+
> Lane Change Assist (LCA)
> 14-Way Power Seats w/Memory Package
> Storage Package
> BOSE Surround Sound System
- 93 KW/H Performance Battery - $6,580.00
- Interior Trim In Matte Carbon Fiber - $2,460.00
- Window Trim In High Gloss Black - $400.00
- Power Folding Exterior Mirrors - $330.00
- Rear 2+1 Seats - $480.00
- Seat Belts In Bordeaux Red - $660.00
The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.
WE ARE PROUDLY SERVING THESE FINE COMMUNITIES: GTA PEEL HALTON BRAMPTON TORONTO BURLINGTON MILTON MISSISSAUGA HAMILTON CAMBRIDGE LONDON KITCHENER GUELPH ORANGEVILLE NEWMARKET BARRIE MARKHAM BOLTON CALEDON VAUGHAN WOODBRIDGE ETOBICOKE OAKVILLE ONTARIO QUEBEC MONTREAL OTTAWA VANCOUVER ETOBICOKE. WE CARRY ALL MAKES AND MODELS MERCEDES BMW AUDI JAGUAR VW MASERATI PORSCHE LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER CHRYSLER JEEP HONDA TOYOTA LEXUS INFINITI ACURA.
As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Favorit Motors
