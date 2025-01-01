$99,995+ taxes & licensing
2020 Porsche Taycan
Turbo|LOADED|NO LUX TAX|PERFORMANCEPKG|SPORTCHRONO
2020 Porsche Taycan
Turbo|LOADED|NO LUX TAX|PERFORMANCEPKG|SPORTCHRONO
Location
Favorit Motors
100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9
1-877-464-0622
$99,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # O6658
- Mileage 29,732 KM
Vehicle Description
**SUMMER SPECIAL!** - - > | NO LUXURY TAX | < - - FULLY ELECTRIC, FEATURING : PERFORMANCE PACKAGE, SPORT CHRONO PACKAGE, FULL GLASS PANORAMIC ROOF, LED MATRIX HEADLIGHTS, MULTICOLOUR AMBIENT LIGHTING, MULTI DRIVE MODES, HEIGHT ADJUSTABLE SUSPENSION, SOUND MODES, DIGITAL GAUGE CLUSTER NAVIGATION DISPLAY, HIGHLY LOADED, EXTREMELY CLEAN! FINISHED IN CARRARA WHITE METALLIC ON MATCHING SLATE GREY INTERIOR, TURBO STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, REAR HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, BASIC ASSIST, LANE KEEP ASSIST, LANE CHANGE ASSIST, AM, FM, SATELLITE, BLUETOOTH, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM BOSE SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, POWER TRUNK, REMOTE TRUNK AND FRUNK, POWER FOLDING MIRRORS, AND MUCH MORE!!!
INSTALLED OPTIONS FROM STICKER :
- Leather Interior In Slate Grey
- Carrara White Metallic
- Performance Package
- Power Folding Exterior Mirrors
- Exterior Mirrors In Exterior Color
- "Taycan Turbo" Logo On Doors In Black
- "Taycan Turbo" Logo On Rear In High Gloss Black
- Porsche Surface Coated Brakes (PSCB) With Calipers In High Gloss Black
- Tire Sealing Compound And Electric Air Compressor
- Adaptive Sport Seats (18 Way) With Memory Package
- Steering Wheel Heating I.C.W. Sport Chrono Package And Leather Interior
- Seat Belts In Slate Grey
- Sport Chrono Stopwatch Dial In White
- Power Charge Port Cover
- On Board 150 K W DC Charger
- Porsche Intelligent Range Manager
- Mobile Charger Connect
- 25 FT Charging Cable
- Led Matrix Design Headlights In Glacier Blue Incl. Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+)
- Fixed Panoramic Roof In Glass
- Lane Change Assist (Lca)
- Adaptive Cruise Control (Acc)
**As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899.** All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic.
The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Favorit Motors
Email Favorit Motors
Favorit Motors
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
1-877-464-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
1-877-464-0622