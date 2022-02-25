Menu
2020 RAM 1500

77,846 KM

Details Description

$62,987

+ tax & licensing
$62,987

+ taxes & licensing

Favorit Motors

1-877-464-0622

2020 RAM 1500

2020 RAM 1500

Rebel|4X4|CREWCAB|V8HEMI|NAV|ALPINE|PANOROOF|LED|+

2020 RAM 1500

Rebel|4X4|CREWCAB|V8HEMI|NAV|ALPINE|PANOROOF|LED|+

Location

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

1-877-464-0622

$62,987

+ taxes & licensing

77,846KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8359431
  • Stock #: K4701
  • VIN: 1C6SRFLT7LN266167

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # K4701
  • Mileage 77,846 KM

Vehicle Description

**MONTH-END SPECIAL!** FEATURING : MASSIVE INFOTAINMENT TOUCHSCREEN! V8 HEMI POWERED 4X4! SIDE STEPS! BEDLINER! HIGHLY EQUIPPED, EXTREMELY CLEAN! FINISHED IN TWO TONE WHITE AND BLACK ON MATCHING TWO TONE RED AND BLACK INTERIOR, REBEL STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED MIRRORS, RAM LED HEADLIGHTS, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, BLIND SPOT ALERT, AM/FM/SATELLITE/AUX/USB/PHONEPAIRING, PREMIUM ALLOYS, BLUETOOTH WITH MEDIA STREAMING, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM ALPINE SOUND SYSTEM, ALL POWER OPTIONS, SOFT OPEN TAILGATE, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, POWER OUTLET, WEATHERPROOF MATS, POWER PEDAL ADJUST, REMOTE START, LONG MIRRORS, TOW MODE, HAUL MODE, AND MUCH MORE. WE FINANCE EVERYONE!!! WE ARE PROUDLY SERVING THESE FINE COMMUNITIES: GTA PEEL HALTON BRAMPTON TORONTO BURLINGTON MILTON MISSISSAUGA HAMILTON CAMBRIDGE LONDON KITCHENER GUELPH ORANGEVILLE NEWMARKET BARRIE MARKHAM BOLTON CALEDON VAUGHAN WOODBRIDGE ETOBICOKE OAKVILLE ONTARIO QUEBEC MONTREAL OTTAWA VANCOUVER ETOBICOKE. WE CARRY ALL MAKES AND MODELS MERCEDES BMW AUDI JAGUAR VW MASERATI PORSCHE LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER CHRYSLER JEEP HONDA TOYOTA LEXUS INFINITI ACURA. As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic. *Favorit Motors shall not be held liable for any errors or omissions pertaining to information provided (whether orally, in writing, or in digital image form) on this website, included but not limited to: year, make, model, vehicle options (both hardware and software), vehicle condition, vehicle trim, accessories, mileage. Client is solely responsible for performing appropriate due diligence as it pertains to any and all information regarding the type, condition, options, vehicle trim, status, and history of vehicle before completing a transaction. The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Favorit Motors

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

