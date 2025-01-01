$36,999+ taxes & licensing
2020 RAM 1500 Classic
WARLOCK
Location
5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6
416-766-6226
Certified
$36,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 59,000 KM
Vehicle Description
- Custom Style, Factory Value: Forget expensive aftermarket kits. The Warlock delivers a menacing blacked-out exterior right from the factory, featuring a black grille with bold RAM lettering, powder-coated bumpers, and 20-inch Semi-Gloss Black Aluminum Wheels. It's the instant custom look that sets you apart from the crowd.
- Built to Play Hard: The Warlock is equipped for the path less traveled with a 1-inch factory-raised ride height and heavy-duty rear shock absorbers, giving you the clearance and confidence to tackle tough terrain.
- Power and Proven Durability: Choose your muscle with the powerful available 5.7L HEMI® V8 engine, offering legendary performance for towing, hauling, and accelerating past traffic. When paired with the durable and smooth TorqueFlite® 8-speed automatic transmission, you get capability you can rely on year after year.
- Connected and Comfortable: Inside, you get the features you need for a long day or a long trip, including a leather-wrapped steering wheel, an available 7-inch customizable Driver Information Digital Display, and the highly functional Uconnect® infotainment system. With available built-in storage solutions like the under-seat storage and full-length floor console, the Warlock is organized for your demanding life.
Special Finance Price: $36,999 | Cash Price: $38,499
Odometer: 59,000 KM.
Business Hours:
Monday - Friday: 9am - 7pm
Saturday: 10am - 5pm
Sunday : Closed
All our vehicles go through an Ontario Standard Certification Inspection where we make sure the car is safe so you don’t have to. An additional cost of $999 will be applied to all Certified vehicles. If not certified as per OMVIC regulations vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Each Certified vehicle comes with an Ontario Safety Certification and a 36-day or 2000 KM Safety Warranty. At Monaco Motorcars, we are revolutionizing the car buying experience. Come see the difference. Full vehicle history is disclosed prior to closing a deal because we want you to know everything about your next vehicle. Countless Financing options are available including $0 DOWN!!! (O.A.C.) All credit types welcome! Bad/Good/No Credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, new to Canada, student. Hassle-free approvals. No matter what your credit situation is, You Are Approved. Conditions apply. We Accept Trade-Ins! Bring it by for an Appraisal. Multiple extended warranty options are available to choose from.
PRICES DISPLAYED: HST and licensing fees are not included.
FINANCING OPTIONS: Enjoy rates as low as 6.99% with $0 down and no payments for 3 months (O.A.C). Our expert financing team partners with major banks and lenders to secure the lowest rates and most flexible terms for your car loan. A $999 financing fee applies.
We strive to provide accurate and up-to-date listing information; however, Monaco Motorcars is not responsible for any errors, omissions, or typographical mistakes. Prices are subject to change without notice. Please contact us to confirm details.
