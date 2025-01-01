Menu
2020 Subaru Impreza

43,441 KM

Details Features

$17,990

+ taxes & licensing
2020 Subaru Impreza

Convenience 4-door Auto

12674079

2020 Subaru Impreza

Convenience 4-door Auto

Location

Trento Kia

5395 Steeles Ave W., North York, ON M9L 1R6

416-740-8800

$17,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
43,441KM
VIN 4S3GKAB64L3600815

Vehicle Details

  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # K0591
  • Mileage 43,441 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Trento Kia

Trento Kia

5395 Steeles Ave W., North York, ON M9L 1R6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

416-740-8800

$17,990

Trento Kia

416-740-8800

2020 Subaru Impreza