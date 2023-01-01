2020 Subaru Legacy

$32,895 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 6 , 4 6 7 K M Used

Listing ID: 10264596

10264596 Stock #: K0745

K0745 VIN: 4S3BWHN68L3007154

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour CRYSTAL WHITE PEARL

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 56,467 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Passenger Air Bag On/Off Lane Departure Warning DUAL AIRBAG Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Blind Spot Monitor Lane Keeping Assist Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Power Sunroof Sunroof tinted windows Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Fog Lamps Auto On/Off Headlamps Temporary spare tire Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Odometer Immobilizer tilt steering AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Adaptive Cruise Control Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Remote Engine Start Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Locks POWER SEAT Power Mirror(s) Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes All Wheel Drive Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Leather Interior Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Security Anti-Theft Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mirror Memory Cup Holder Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Home Link System Knee Air Bag Automatic Highbeams Heated Rear Seat(s) Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Headlights-Auto-Leveling Led Headlights Generic Sun/Moonroof Rear Collision Mitigation Requires Subscription Front collision mitigation Driver Monitoring Cruise Control Steering Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.