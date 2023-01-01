Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Subaru Legacy

56,467 KM

Details Description Features

$32,895

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$32,895

+ taxes & licensing

Trento Kia

416-740-8800

Contact Seller
2020 Subaru Legacy

2020 Subaru Legacy

Limited GT Sunroof GPS Navigation EyeSight

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Subaru Legacy

Limited GT Sunroof GPS Navigation EyeSight

Location

Trento Kia

5395 Steeles Ave W., North York, ON M9L 1R6

416-740-8800

  1. 10264596
  2. 10264596
  3. 10264596
  4. 10264596
  5. 10264596
  6. 10264596
  7. 10264596
  8. 10264596
  9. 10264596
  10. 10264596
  11. 10264596
  12. 10264596
  13. 10264596
  14. 10264596
  15. 10264596
  16. 10264596
  17. 10264596
  18. 10264596
  19. 10264596
  20. 10264596
  21. 10264596
  22. 10264596
  23. 10264596
  24. 10264596
  25. 10264596
  26. 10264596
  27. 10264596
  28. 10264596
Contact Seller

$32,895

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
56,467KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10264596
  • Stock #: K0745
  • VIN: 4S3BWHN68L3007154

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour CRYSTAL WHITE PEARL
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 56,467 KM

Vehicle Description

ONE OWNER NO ACCIDENTS CLEAN CARFAX WELL MAINTAINED 2020 Subaru Legacy Limited GT 260hp 2.4L turbo direct injection 4-cylinder Boxer engine, High-Torque Lineartronic automatic transmission, all wheel drive, GPS navigation, leather seating, heated front & rear seats, heated steering wheel, Apple Carplay/Android Auto, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, blind spot warning, forward collision braking, rear assist braking, 11.6 inch tablet-style infotainment system, 12 speaker Harman Kardon surround sound system, dual-zone climate control, power adjustable driver &passenger seats, 18 inch alloy wheels and so much more! Contact our Pre-Owned sales department to find out more and book your appointment today.



ASK ABOUT OUR COMPLIMENTARY ON-SITE PROFESSIONAL APPRAISAL SERVICES. WE ACCEPT ALL MAKE AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR? WE BUY EVERYTHING! DO YOU HAVE BAD CREDIT, BRUISED CREDIT, CONSUMER PROPOSAL, BANKRUPTCY, NO CREDIT? NO PROBLEM! We have one of the highest approval rates due to our team of highly experienced financial service specialists! Come and receive a free, no-obligation consultation to discuss our highly successful credit rebuilding program!



You'll get a transparent vehicle purchase experience with No hidden fees, just HST and licensing. PRICE BASED ON FINANCING ONLY. You'll enjoy a negotiation-free experience, saving time and effort because our vehicles are priced to market.



This vehicle has been fully inspected by our Kia trained technician and is in outstanding condition.



Trento Motors proudly serving all over Ontario since 1959 and we are one of the most TRUSTED dealerships in Toronto. We are serving in North York, Toronto, Etobicoke, Mississauga, Vaughan, Woodbridge, Richmond Hill, Thornhill, Markham, Scarborough, Brampton, Bolton, Newmarket, Aurora, Oakville, Burlington, Hamilton, Milton, Guelph, Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Georgetown, Ajax, Whitby, Oshawa, Guelph, Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Georgetown, Goderich, Owen Sound, Collingwood, Wasaga Beach, Barrie and the rest of the Greater Toronto Area (GTA Peel, York and Durham)

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Lane Departure Warning
DUAL AIRBAG
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Power Sunroof
Sunroof
tinted windows
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Odometer
Immobilizer
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Leather Interior
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Security

Anti-Theft

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Cup Holder

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Home Link System
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Trento Kia

2020 Subaru Legacy L...
 56,467 KM
$32,895 + tax & lic
2021 Kia Soul EX+ ...
 73,959 KM
$26,795 + tax & lic
2019 Kia Soul EX Pre...
 83,344 KM
$22,895 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Trento Kia

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Trento Kia

Trento Kia

5395 Steeles Ave W., North York, ON M9L 1R6

Call Dealer

416-740-XXXX

(click to show)

416-740-8800

Alternate Numbers
1-866-981-3365
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory