2020 Subaru Legacy
Limited GT Sunroof GPS Navigation EyeSight
Location
Trento Kia
5395 Steeles Ave W., North York, ON M9L 1R6
- Listing ID: 10264596
- Stock #: K0745
- VIN: 4S3BWHN68L3007154
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour CRYSTAL WHITE PEARL
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 56,467 KM
Vehicle Description
ONE OWNER NO ACCIDENTS CLEAN CARFAX WELL MAINTAINED 2020 Subaru Legacy Limited GT 260hp 2.4L turbo direct injection 4-cylinder Boxer engine, High-Torque Lineartronic automatic transmission, all wheel drive, GPS navigation, leather seating, heated front & rear seats, heated steering wheel, Apple Carplay/Android Auto, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, blind spot warning, forward collision braking, rear assist braking, 11.6 inch tablet-style infotainment system, 12 speaker Harman Kardon surround sound system, dual-zone climate control, power adjustable driver &passenger seats, 18 inch alloy wheels and so much more! Contact our Pre-Owned sales department to find out more and book your appointment today.
This vehicle has been fully inspected by our Kia trained technician and is in outstanding condition.
