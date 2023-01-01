$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Tesla Model 3
Standard Range Plus RWD
2020 Tesla Model 3
Standard Range Plus RWD
Location
Auto Island Inc.
2555 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2P1
416-667-0222
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
82,064KM
Used
VIN 5YJ3E1EA5LF784039
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 82,064 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Restricted Driving Mode
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Blind Spot
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Forward Collision Mitigation and Rear Collision Warning
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Interior
Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
HVAC -inc: Console Ducts
Simulated Suede Door Trim Insert
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Tracker System
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Steering Wheel Controls
Smart Device Integration
Fixed Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Leatherette Steering Wheel
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Charge Port Door
8-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Power 4-Way Lumbar Support
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 12-way power adjustable front seats and custom driver profiles
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Leatherette Rear Seat
Digital Appearance
Convenience
Clock
Exterior
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Laminated Glass
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Power Open And Close Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Mechanical
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear-wheel drive
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
3 Skid Plates
33-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery
Transmission: 1-Speed Automatic
9.00 Axle Ratio
Motor: AC Permanent Magnet
Lithium Ion Traction Battery w/7.6 kW Onboard Charger and 8.5 Hrs Charge Time @ 220/240V
Media / Nav / Comm
Window grid antenna
8 speakers
Radio w/Seek-Scan
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Additional Features
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum/Genuine Wood Instrument Panel Insert
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Instrument Panel Covered Bin
Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Video Streaming
Radio: Upgraded Audio System -inc: immersive sound
premium connectivity for 30 days (satellite maps w/live traffic visualization
in-car internet streaming music and media
caraoke and internet browser)
music and media over Bluetooth and 4 USB ports and wireless charging for 2 smartphones in centre console
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Auto Island Inc.
2555 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2P1
2020 Tesla Model 3