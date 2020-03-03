Menu
2020 Tesla Model X

Performance

Location

Teda International Auto Group

5235 Steeles Ave W Unit 2, North York, ON M9L 2W2

647-321-1111

$163,888

+ taxes & licensing

  • 3,126KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4749636
  • Stock #: 233976
  • VIN: 5YJXCBE40LF233976
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Electric
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Our 2020 TESLA MODEL X Performance  is like new, and with only 3,126 km! 

 

Powering this MODEL X Performance is an electricity motor, which pushes this spaceship from 0 to 100km/h in just 4.6 seconds. The convenience brought by telegony will keep you smiling during the entire driving period.

 

The MODEL X offers comfort, technology and convenience that Tesla has to offer.

Model X Performance 

Solid Black 

22" Onyx Black Wheels 

All Black Premium Interior with Carbon Fibre Decor 

Premium Upgrades Package 

Full Self Driving Capability 

Six Seat Interior 

Autopilot 

Ludicrous Mode 

 

FEEL FREE TO CALL/TEXT US DIRECTLY WITH ANY QUESTIONS AT 647-321-1111

FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM: @TEDAAUTO WECHAT: TEDAAUTO

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Rear Side Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Liftgate
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Cargo shade
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Tow Hitch
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Mirror Memory
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
  • Cooled Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Suspension
  • Air Suspension
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Windows
  • Dual Moonroof
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Lane Departure Warning
  • Keyless Start
  • Active suspension
  • Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Premium Synthetic Seats
  • Heated Rear Seat(s)
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Blind Spot Monitor
  • Headlights-Auto-Leveling
  • WiFi Hotspot
  • Cross-Traffic Alert
  • Lane Keeping Assist
  • Electric Motor
  • Electric Fuel System

