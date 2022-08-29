Menu
2020 Tesla Model Y

29,143 KM

$82,995

+ tax & licensing
$82,995

+ taxes & licensing

2020 Tesla Model Y

2020 Tesla Model Y

LONG RANGE|DUALMOTOR|AWD|NAV|HIFI|WHITEONWHITE|+++

2020 Tesla Model Y

LONG RANGE|DUALMOTOR|AWD|NAV|HIFI|WHITEONWHITE|+++

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

$82,995

+ taxes & licensing

29,143KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White Multi-Coat
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 29,143 KM

Vehicle Description

**FALL SPECIAL!** FEATURING : FULLY ELECTRIC, LONG RANGE, DUAL MOTOR AWD, 20 INCH INDUCTION WHEELS, DUAL PHONE WIRELESS CHARGING, AUTOPILOT, FULL SELF DRIVING COMPUTER, HIGHLY EQUIPPED, EXTREMELY CLEAN! FINISHED IN WHITE ON MATCHING WHITE INTERIOR, STITCHED VEGAN LEATHER SEATS, ALL HEATED SEATS, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, MULTI VIEW BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, OFF ROAD ASSIST, AUTOSTEER(BETA), AUTOMATIC BLIND SPOT CAMERA, BLIND SPOT COLLISION WARNING, FORWARD COLLISION WARNING, LANE DEPARTURE AVOIDANCE, AUTOMATIC EMERGENCY BRAKING, OBSTACLE AWARE ACCELERATION, TRAFFIC AWARE CRUISE CONTROL, AM, FM, STREAMING, SPOTIFY, TUNEIN, TIDAL, CARAOKE, NETFLIX, YOUTUBE, DISNEY+, TWITCH, WEB BROWSER, TOYBOX, ARCADE GAMES, ROMANCE MODE, BLUETOOTH WITH MEDIA STREAMING, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM HIFI IMMERSIVE SOUND SYSTEM, ALL POWER OPTIONS, FULL GLASS PANORAMIC SUNROOF, AND MUCH MORE. FORMER DAILY RENTAL. WE FINANCE EVERYONE!!! WE ARE PROUDLY SERVING THESE FINE COMMUNITIES: GTA PEEL HALTON BRAMPTON TORONTO BURLINGTON MILTON MISSISSAUGA HAMILTON CAMBRIDGE LONDON KITCHENER GUELPH ORANGEVILLE NEWMARKET BARRIE MARKHAM BOLTON CALEDON VAUGHAN WOODBRIDGE ETOBICOKE OAKVILLE ONTARIO QUEBEC MONTREAL OTTAWA VANCOUVER ETOBICOKE. WE CARRY ALL MAKES AND MODELS MERCEDES BMW AUDI JAGUAR VW MASERATI PORSCHE LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER CHRYSLER JEEP HONDA TOYOTA LEXUS INFINITI ACURA. As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic. *Favorit Motors shall not be held liable for any errors or omissions pertaining to information provided (whether orally, in writing, or in digital image form) on this website, included but not limited to: year, make, model, vehicle options (both hardware and software), vehicle condition, vehicle trim, accessories, mileage. Client is solely responsible for performing appropriate due diligence as it pertains to any and all information regarding the type, condition, options, vehicle trim, status, and history of vehicle before completing a transaction. The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.

