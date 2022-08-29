2020 Tesla Model Y

$82,995 + taxes & licensing 2 9 , 1 4 3 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9182716

9182716 Stock #: T006-L

T006-L VIN: 5YJYGDEE0LF053832

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Pearl White Multi-Coat

Interior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Electric

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Doors 4-door

Mileage 29,143 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.