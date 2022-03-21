2020 Toyota 4Runner

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $595

$48,900 + taxes & licensing 7 2 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 8914657

8914657 Stock #: 4302

4302 VIN: JTEBU5JR5L5814302

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 72,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Rearview Camera Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Trailer Hitch Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls GPS Navigation Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Warranty Warranty Available Balance of Factory Warranty Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Additional Features Wheel Locks Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Knee Air Bag Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof

