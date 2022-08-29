Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Toyota C-HR

24,390 KM

Details Features

$31,300

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$31,300

+ taxes & licensing

Golden Mile Chrysler

416-759-4137

Contact Seller
2020 Toyota C-HR

2020 Toyota C-HR

LE

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Toyota C-HR

LE

Location

Golden Mile Chrysler

1743 Eglinton Ave E, North York, ON M4A 1J8

416-759-4137

Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$31,300

+ taxes & licensing

24,390KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9079795
  • Stock #: P5941
  • VIN: JTNKHMBX8L1076935

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P5941
  • Mileage 24,390 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Rear side impact airbag
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Speed Control
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Bucket Seats
Front Reading Lights
Leather shift knob
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Axle Ratio: TBD
AM/FM Radio
6 Speakers
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
17" steel wheels
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Four wheel independent suspension
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Auto high-beam headlights
Exterior parking camera rear
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Fabric Seat Surfaces
Radio: Entune Audio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Golden Mile Chrysler

2010 Dodge Grand Car...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Nissan Rogue S
 44,780 KM
$24,760 + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Kicks S
 25,296 KM
$26,690 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Golden Mile Chrysler

Golden Mile Chrysler

Golden Mile Chrysler

1743 Eglinton Ave E, North York, ON M4A 1J8

Call Dealer

416-759-XXXX

(click to show)

416-759-4137

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory