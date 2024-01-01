Menu
RARE TO FIND!! UPGRADED TOYOTA COROLLA || SUNROOF || ALLOY WHEELES || HEATED STEERING WHEEL 
ONE OWNER || LOOKS GREAT 


===>> WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT TYPES! NEW TO THE COUNTRY?! NO PROBLEM! BAD CREDIT?! NO PROBLEM! 
===>> YOU CAN APPLY ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE OR IN PERSON! 


>>>> FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM @ TOTALAUTOSALES 


*** PLEASE TEXT OR CALL 416-825-3205*** 
OUR NEW LOCATION: 
2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1 


*** CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified or e-tested, a certification package is available for $895. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes, Finance fee and licensing are extra.***

2020 Toyota Corolla

126,125 KM

Details Description

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Toyota Corolla

LE || SUNROOF || ALLOY WHEELES

2020 Toyota Corolla

LE || SUNROOF || ALLOY WHEELES

Location

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1

647-621-8555

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
126,125KM
VIN 5YFBPRBEXLP040775

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 126,125 KM

Vehicle Description

RARE TO FIND!! UPGRADED TOYOTA COROLLA || SUNROOF || ALLOY WHEELES || HEATED STEERING WHEEL
ONE OWNER || LOOKS GREAT


===>> WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT TYPES! NEW TO THE COUNTRY?! NO PROBLEM! BAD CREDIT?! NO PROBLEM!
===>> YOU CAN APPLY ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE OR IN PERSON!


>>>> FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM @ TOTALAUTOSALES


*** PLEASE TEXT OR CALL 416-825-3205***
OUR NEW LOCATION:
2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1


*** CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified or e-tested, a certification package is available for $895. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes, Finance fee and licensing are extra.***

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

Total Auto Sales

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Total Auto Sales

647-621-8555

2020 Toyota Corolla