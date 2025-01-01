$28,987+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota Corolla
LE UPGRADE|CVT|ALLOYS|SUNROOF|WIRELESSCHARGING|+++
Location
Favorit Motors
100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9
1-877-464-0622
$28,987
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # O6463
- Mileage 54,371 KM
Vehicle Description
**SPRING SPECIAL!** UPGRADED LE, FEATURING : WIRELESS CHARGING TRAY, SUNROOF, WELL EQUIPPED! FINISHED IN DARK BLUE ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, BACKUP CAMERA, LANE TRACING ASSIST, PRE COLLISION SYSTEM, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, AM, FM, APPLECARPLAY, BLUETOOTH, ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, AND MUCH MORE!!!
The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.
As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Favorit Motors
