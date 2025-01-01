Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>Vehicle title non branded, car is accidented, needs repair.</div>

2020 Toyota Corolla

121,066 KM

Details Description Features

$12,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Toyota Corolla

SE

Watch This Vehicle
13196633

2020 Toyota Corolla

SE

Location

Meero Auto Sales & Services

81 Milvan Dr, North York, ON M9L 1Y8

416-990-9785

  1. 1763671126
  2. 1763671126
  3. 1763671126
  4. 1763671126
  5. 1763671126
  6. 1763671126
  7. 1763671126
  8. 1763671126
  9. 1763671126
  10. 1763671126
  11. 1763671126
  12. 1763671126
  13. 1763671126
  14. 1763671126
  15. 1763671126
  16. 1763671126
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$12,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
121,066KM
As Is Condition
VIN 5YFB4RBE8LP021358

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 121,066 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle title non branded, car is accidented, needs repair.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Meero Auto Sales & Services

Used 2020 Toyota Corolla SE for sale in North York, ON
2020 Toyota Corolla SE 121,066 KM $12,900 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Volkswagen Jetta 1.8T Sport for sale in North York, ON
2016 Volkswagen Jetta 1.8T Sport 142,597 KM $7,899 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Volkswagen Passat 2.5L Auto Trendline for sale in North York, ON
2012 Volkswagen Passat 2.5L Auto Trendline 345,460 KM $3,000 + tax & lic

Email Meero Auto Sales & Services

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Meero Auto Sales & Services

Meero Auto Sales & Services

81 Milvan Dr, North York, ON M9L 1Y8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-990-XXXX

(click to show)

416-990-9785

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Meero Auto Sales & Services

416-990-9785

2020 Toyota Corolla