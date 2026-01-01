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<p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; line-height: 115%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: minor-bidi; mso-hansi-theme-font: minor-bidi; mso-bidi-theme-font: minor-bidi; color: #333333; background: white;>Check Out this Stunning Blue vehicle that’s in excellent condition. It includes options such as: <span style=color: #000000; font-size: 11pt; font-family: Calibri, Arial; font-weight: bold; text-align: center; data-sheets-root=1><span data-sheets-root=1>LE MODEL, REARVIEW CAMERA, BLIND SPOT ASSIST</span></span> plus Many More! For the list of complete options, click on the feature tab. Although every reasonable efforts is made to ensure the information provided is accurate, however we do not take any responsibility for any errors.</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; line-height: normal; tab-stops: 324.0pt 328.5pt;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: black; background: white; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>------------------------------------------------------------------------------------</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; line-height: normal;><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: black; background: white; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>Certification:</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: minor-bidi; mso-hansi-theme-font: minor-bidi; mso-bidi-theme-font: minor-bidi; color: black; background: white;>Have Good Fellow’s Auto Wholesaler get your vehicle road ready with a Certification package which includes a standard safety certification, complimentary first oil change and expert level detailing before you pick up your vehicle. <strong>This vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $999</strong>. Taxes and licensing fees are extra.</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=tab-stops: 297.0pt 324.0pt;><span style=font-size: 7.5pt; line-height: 115%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: black; background: white;>----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------</span></p><div style=mso-element: para-border-div; border: none; border-bottom: solid windowtext 1.0pt; mso-border-bottom-alt: solid windowtext .75pt; padding: 0cm 0cm 1.0pt 0cm;><p class=MsoNormal style=border: none; mso-border-bottom-alt: solid windowtext .75pt; padding: 0cm; mso-padding-alt: 0cm 0cm 1.0pt 0cm;><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: minor-bidi; mso-hansi-theme-font: minor-bidi; mso-bidi-theme-font: minor-bidi;>We Are Proud To Serve Many Clients All Over Ontario such as: Toronto, Markham, Richmond Hill, Mississauga, Etobicoke, Newmarket, Pickering, Whitby, Ajax, North York, Scarborough, Barrie, Orangeville, Waterloo, Milton, Kitchener, Ottawa, London, Kingston, Hamilton, Muskoka and Aurora.</span></p></div><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; line-height: normal;><strong><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: minor-bidi; mso-hansi-theme-font: minor-bidi; mso-bidi-theme-font: minor-bidi;>OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK! Visit our showroom at GOOD FELLOWS AUTO or go to WWW.GOODFELLOWSAUTO.COM to apply for Financing! 100% APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED, FINANCE ANY CAR, ANY CREDIT - EVEN NO CREDIT! Come visit our ENORMOUS, AIR CONDITIONED showroom this SUMMER and shop with confidence with an impeccable selection of over 150 vehicles in stock. At Good Fellows Auto, we are GOOD people with GREAT deals. Please note the kilometers may not be exactly the same at the time of purchasing.</span></strong></p>

2020 Toyota Corolla

40,485 KM

Details Description Features

$18,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Toyota Corolla

LE MODEL, REARVIEW CAMERA, BLIND SPOT ASSIST

Watch This Vehicle
14432755

2020 Toyota Corolla

LE MODEL, REARVIEW CAMERA, BLIND SPOT ASSIST

Location

Car Canada Finance

3675 Keele St, North York, ON M3J 1M6

1 (855) 581-9598

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Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.

$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
40,485KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5YFBPRBE3LP117776

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 40,485 KM

Vehicle Description

Check Out this Stunning Blue vehicle that’s in excellent condition. It includes options such as: LE MODEL, REARVIEW CAMERA, BLIND SPOT ASSIST plus Many More! For the list of complete options, click on the feature tab. Although every reasonable efforts is made to ensure the information provided is accurate, however we do not take any responsibility for any errors.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Certification:

Have Good Fellow’s Auto Wholesaler get your vehicle road ready with a Certification package which includes a standard safety certification, complimentary first oil change and expert level detailing before you pick up your vehicle. This vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $999. Taxes and licensing fees are extra.

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We Are Proud To Serve Many Clients All Over Ontario such as: Toronto, Markham, Richmond Hill, Mississauga, Etobicoke, Newmarket, Pickering, Whitby, Ajax, North York, Scarborough, Barrie, Orangeville, Waterloo, Milton, Kitchener, Ottawa, London, Kingston, Hamilton, Muskoka and Aurora.

OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK! Visit our showroom at GOOD FELLOWS AUTO or go to WWW.GOODFELLOWSAUTO.COM to apply for Financing! 100% APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED, FINANCE ANY CAR, ANY CREDIT - EVEN NO CREDIT! Come visit our ENORMOUS, AIR CONDITIONED showroom this SUMMER and shop with confidence with an impeccable selection of over 150 vehicles in stock. At Good Fellow's Auto, we are GOOD people with GREAT deals. Please note the kilometers may not be exactly the same at the time of purchasing.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Car Canada Finance

3675 Keele St, North York, ON M3J 1M6

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1 (855) 581-XXXX

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1 (855) 581-9598

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$18,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Car Canada Finance

1 (855) 581-9598

2020 Toyota Corolla