Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Toyota Corolla

44,000 KM

Details Features

$29,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$29,900

+ taxes & licensing

YorkTown Motors

416-398-8899

Contact Seller
2020 Toyota Corolla

2020 Toyota Corolla

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Toyota Corolla

SE

Location

YorkTown Motors

98 Ashwarren Rd, North York, ON M3J 2S6

416-398-8899

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,900

+ taxes & licensing

44,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8727071
  • VIN: 5YFB4RBE8LP008058

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 44,000 KM

Vehicle Features

SE
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Sunroof / Moonroof
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From YorkTown Motors

2015 Hyundai Sonata ...
 182,705 KM
$14,999 + tax & lic
2012 Toyota Sienna 5...
 182,828 KM
$18,990 + tax & lic
2014 Volvo XC60 T6 R...
 115,435 KM
$25,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email YorkTown Motors

YorkTown Motors

YorkTown Motors

98 Ashwarren Rd, North York, ON M3J 2S6

Call Dealer

416-398-XXXX

(click to show)

416-398-8899

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory