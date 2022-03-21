$23,900+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota Corolla
LE
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
52,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8727095
- VIN: 5YFBPRBEXLP098210
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 52,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
