2020 Toyota Corolla

0 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Golden Mile Chrysler

416-759-4137

2020 Toyota Corolla SE

2020 Toyota Corolla

SE

2020 Toyota Corolla

SE

Location

Golden Mile Chrysler

1743 Eglinton Ave E, North York, ON M4A 1J8

416-759-4137

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  Listing ID: 9198196
  Stock #: P5985
  VIN: 5YFB4RBE5LP053779

Vehicle Details

  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # P5985
  Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Side impact beams
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Lane Keeping Assist
Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
Pre-Collision System (pcs)
Blind Spot Monitor Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Trunk Release
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
PERIMETER ALARM
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Bucket Seats
Rear Bench Seat
glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Front Reading Lights
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Leather shift knob
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Automatic Air Conditioning
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Systems Monitor
Full Carpet Floor Covering
4-Way Passenger Seat
6-Way Driver Seat
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Smart Device Integration
Distance Pacing
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Power Mirror(s)
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
CVT Transmission
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
50 L Fuel Tank
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Battery w/Run Down Protection
AM/FM Radio
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
6 Speakers
Window grid antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Real-Time Traffic Display
Radio: AM/FM Audio System
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
SPLASH GUARDS
Body-coloured door handles
Temporary spare tire
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Rocker Panel Extensions
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Black Side Windows Trim
Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents
Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Body-Coloured Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Body-Coloured Bumper Insert
Wheels: 16" Alloy w/Wheel Locks
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
Heated front sport bucket seats
Heated Front Seat(s)
4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Mode Select Transmission
Gasoline Fuel
Auto high-beam headlights
Led Headlights
Exterior parking camera rear
Premium Sport Fabric Seat Trim
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
Radio: AM/FM Audio System -inc: 6 speakers 8" touch screen Scout GPS Link (3 year subscription) works w/Apple CarPlay Bluetooth capability SIRI Eyes-Free audio auxiliary input jack USB audio input and voice recognition
Engine: 2.0L 4-Cylinder 16-Valve DOHC -inc: dynamic force engine dual Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence (VVT-i) (VVT-iE) Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence Electronically driven on intake cam and (VVT-i) Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence on e...
Heated Front Sport Bucket Seats -inc: driver headrest-vertical driver seat manual adjustable recline/incline driver seat manual adjustable height driver seat manual adjustable fore/aft passenger headrest-vertical passenger seat recline and passeng...
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look/Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert Metal-Look/Piano Black Console Insert and Piano Black/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Transmission: Direct Shift Continuously Variable -inc: (Direct Shift-CVT) M mode 10-speed AT simulated shift control and paddle shifters

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

