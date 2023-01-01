2020 Toyota Corolla ...

$23,998 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 3 , 5 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 9788866

9788866 Stock #: 67495

67495 VIN: 5YFBPRBE7LP067495

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black Sand Pearl

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 67495

Mileage 23,500 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Trip Odometer AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Digital clock Remote Trunk Release Inside Hood Release Door Map Pockets Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Exterior Daytime Running Lights Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Convenience Console Cup Holder Comfort Climate Control Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Safety Child-Safety Locks Additional Features Leatherette Interior DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.