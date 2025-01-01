2020 Toyota RAV4

Menu
**WINTER SPECIAL!** FEATURING : HYBRID POWERED, AWD, MULTI DRIVE MODES, TRAIL MODE, EV MODE, SUNROOF, WIRELESS CHARGING TRAY, HIGHLY EQUIPPED, EXTREMELY CLEAN! FINISHED IN RED ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED/COOLED SEATS, REAR HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, 360 BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, LANE TRACING ASSIST, PRE COLLISION SYSTEM, BLIND SPOT MONITOR, REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ASSIST, AM, FM, SATELLITE, USB, BLUETOOTH, ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM JBL SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, POWER TRUNK, AND MUCH MORE!!! The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors. As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic.

Details Description

Location

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

1-877-464-0622

VIN 2T3DWRFV5LW091953

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ruby Flare Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 119,996 KM

Vehicle Description

**WINTER SPECIAL!** FEATURING : HYBRID POWERED, AWD, MULTI DRIVE MODES, TRAIL MODE, EV MODE, SUNROOF, WIRELESS CHARGING TRAY, HIGHLY EQUIPPED, EXTREMELY CLEAN! FINISHED IN RED ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED/COOLED SEATS, REAR HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, 360 BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, LANE TRACING ASSIST, PRE COLLISION SYSTEM, BLIND SPOT MONITOR, REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ASSIST, AM, FM, SATELLITE, USB, BLUETOOTH, ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM JBL SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, POWER TRUNK, AND MUCH MORE!!!


The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.


As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

