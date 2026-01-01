Menu
Account
Sign In
2020 Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD A reliable and fuel-efficient SUV equipped with Toyotas dependable All-Wheel Drive system. Features include a 2.5L 4-cylinder engine, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, power drivers seat, dual-zone automatic climate control, power sunroof, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Toyota Safety Sense 2.0 with adaptive cruise control, lane departure alert, blind-spot monitoring, backup camera, keyless entry with push-button start, alloy wheels, and plenty of cargo space. An excellent choice for daily commuting, family adventures, and year-round driving.<br><br>Tax and Licensing Fees are EXTRA!<br>This vehicle can be certified for an additional $899. <br>If not Certified, then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed un-fit, not drivable and not Certified.<br><br>Visit us at 5161 STEELES AVE W, NORTH YORK for a test drive!<br>We are open MONDAY-SATURDAY<br>See our full inventory at dynamicfinemotors.ca

2020 Toyota RAV4

55,500 KM

Details Description Features

$28,950

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Toyota RAV4

XLE AWD /LEATHER /REAR CAM/ SUNROOF

Watch This Vehicle
14518810

2020 Toyota RAV4

XLE AWD /LEATHER /REAR CAM/ SUNROOF

Location

Dynamic Fine Motors

5161 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R5

877-554-4226

Contact Seller

$28,950

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
55,500KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T3R1RFV8LC077227

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1302
  • Mileage 55,500 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD A reliable and fuel-efficient SUV equipped with Toyota's dependable All-Wheel Drive system. Features include a 2.5L 4-cylinder engine, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, power driver's seat, dual-zone automatic climate control, power sunroof, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Toyota Safety Sense 2.0 with adaptive cruise control, lane departure alert, blind-spot monitoring, backup camera, keyless entry with push-button start, alloy wheels, and plenty of cargo space. An excellent choice for daily commuting, family adventures, and year-round driving.

Tax and Licensing Fees are EXTRA!
This vehicle can be certified for an additional $899.
If not Certified, then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed un-fit, not drivable and not Certified.

Visit us at 5161 STEELES AVE W, NORTH YORK for a test drive!
We are open MONDAY-SATURDAY
See our full inventory at dynamicfinemotors.ca

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

"

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Dynamic Fine Motors

Used 2020 Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD /LEATHER /REAR CAM/ SUNROOF for sale in North York, ON
2020 Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD /LEATHER /REAR CAM/ SUNROOF 55,500 KM $28,950 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Subaru WRX SPORT-TECH/ MANUAL/ SUNROOF/ NAVI/ BLINDSPOTS for sale in North York, ON
2019 Subaru WRX SPORT-TECH/ MANUAL/ SUNROOF/ NAVI/ BLINDSPOTS 119,199 KM $18,950 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Mazda CX-30 GT AWD 2.5 S PREMIUM/ LEATHER /SUNROOF /NAVI for sale in North York, ON
2022 Mazda CX-30 GT AWD 2.5 S PREMIUM/ LEATHER /SUNROOF /NAVI 48,217 KM $26,950 + tax & lic

Email Dynamic Fine Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Dynamic Fine Motors

Dynamic Fine Motors

5161 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

877-554-XXXX

(click to show)

877-554-4226

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$28,950

+ taxes & licensing>

Dynamic Fine Motors

877-554-4226

2020 Toyota RAV4