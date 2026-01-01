$28,950+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2020 Toyota RAV4
XLE AWD /LEATHER /REAR CAM/ SUNROOF
2020 Toyota RAV4
XLE AWD /LEATHER /REAR CAM/ SUNROOF
Location
Dynamic Fine Motors
5161 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R5
877-554-4226
$28,950
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
55,500KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T3R1RFV8LC077227
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 1302
- Mileage 55,500 KM
Vehicle Description
2020 Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD A reliable and fuel-efficient SUV equipped with Toyota's dependable All-Wheel Drive system. Features include a 2.5L 4-cylinder engine, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, power driver's seat, dual-zone automatic climate control, power sunroof, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Toyota Safety Sense 2.0 with adaptive cruise control, lane departure alert, blind-spot monitoring, backup camera, keyless entry with push-button start, alloy wheels, and plenty of cargo space. An excellent choice for daily commuting, family adventures, and year-round driving.
Tax and Licensing Fees are EXTRA!
This vehicle can be certified for an additional $899.
If not Certified, then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed un-fit, not drivable and not Certified.
Visit us at 5161 STEELES AVE W, NORTH YORK for a test drive!
We are open MONDAY-SATURDAY
See our full inventory at dynamicfinemotors.ca
Tax and Licensing Fees are EXTRA!
This vehicle can be certified for an additional $899.
If not Certified, then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed un-fit, not drivable and not Certified.
Visit us at 5161 STEELES AVE W, NORTH YORK for a test drive!
We are open MONDAY-SATURDAY
See our full inventory at dynamicfinemotors.ca
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
"
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Dynamic Fine Motors
5161 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R5
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877-554-XXXX(click to show)
$28,950
+ taxes & licensing>
Dynamic Fine Motors
877-554-4226
2020 Toyota RAV4