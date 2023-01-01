2020 Toyota Tundra

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695

$51,900 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 4 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10141098

10141098 Stock #: 6830

6830 VIN: 5TFDY5F17LX906830

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 84,000 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Lane Departure Warning Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Rear Bench Seat Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Warranty Warranty Available Convenience Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Additional Features Wheel Locks Telematics Knee Air Bag Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection

