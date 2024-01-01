Menu
<p>AUGUST SPECIAL!!!   ACCIDENT FREE 2020 VOLKSWAGEN JETTA EXECLINE FOR SALE!! </p><p>BEAUTIFUL VEHICLE WITH ALL THE OPTIONS:</p><p>18 ALLOY RIMS WITH ALL SEASON TIRES </p><p>BLINDSPOT MONITORING, LANE DEPARTURE, AND FRONTAL COLLISION WARNING SYSTEMS!</p><p>REAR VIEW CAMERA AND PARKING SENSORS</p><p>FACTORY NAVIGATION WITH APPLE CARPLAY AND ANDROID AUTO CONNECTIVITY</p><p>FACTORY SUNROOF WITH HEATED AND COOLED LEATHER SEATS!</p><p>VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE COMPARABLE PRICE OF $17,350 + TAX</p><p>3 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED, ADDITIONAL WARRANTIES AVAILABLE FOR PURCHASE! </p><p>GOOD AND BAD CREDIT FINANCING AVAILABLE !!!</p><p>TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT OR REQUEST A FREE COPY OF THE CARFAX PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904!!</p><p>Auto Resale Inc / 56 Martin Ross Ave North York, ON / 647-862-7904</p><p> </p>

2020 Volkswagen Jetta

169,650 KM

$17,350

+ tax & licensing
Location

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4

647-862-7904

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Excellent Condition
VIN 3VWGB7BU4LM021756

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 169,650 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cross-Traffic Alert

