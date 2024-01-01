$17,350+ tax & licensing
2020 Volkswagen Jetta
Execline *NO ACCIDENTS*CERTIFIED*
Location
Auto Resale Inc.
56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4
647-862-7904
Certified
$17,350
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 169,650 KM
Vehicle Description
AUGUST SPECIAL!!! ACCIDENT FREE 2020 VOLKSWAGEN JETTA EXECLINE FOR SALE!!
BEAUTIFUL VEHICLE WITH ALL THE OPTIONS:
18" ALLOY RIMS WITH ALL SEASON TIRES
BLINDSPOT MONITORING, LANE DEPARTURE, AND FRONTAL COLLISION WARNING SYSTEMS!
REAR VIEW CAMERA AND PARKING SENSORS
FACTORY NAVIGATION WITH APPLE CARPLAY AND ANDROID AUTO CONNECTIVITY
FACTORY SUNROOF WITH HEATED AND COOLED LEATHER SEATS!
VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE COMPARABLE PRICE OF $17,350 + TAX
3 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED, ADDITIONAL WARRANTIES AVAILABLE FOR PURCHASE!
GOOD AND BAD CREDIT FINANCING AVAILABLE !!!
TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT OR REQUEST A FREE COPY OF THE CARFAX PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904!!
Auto Resale Inc / 56 Martin Ross Ave North York, ON / 647-862-7904
Vehicle Features
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
647-862-7904