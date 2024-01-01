Menu
Used 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan Trendline for sale in North York, ON

2020 Volkswagen Tiguan

58,954 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2020 Volkswagen Tiguan

Trendline

2020 Volkswagen Tiguan

Trendline

Location

Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

1235 - 1237 Finch Ave. W., North York, ON M3J 2G4

416-633-8188

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

Used
58,954KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 58,954 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

Used 2016 MINI Cooper Countryman S AUTO LEATHER PANO/ROOF F/LIGHT BACKUP CAMERA for sale in North York, ON
2016 MINI Cooper Countryman S AUTO LEATHER PANO/ROOF F/LIGHT BACKUP CAMERA 197,887 KM $10,990 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Audi Q7 PROGRESSIV S-LINE 7PASS AWD LEATHER PANO/ROOF NAVI for sale in North York, ON
2018 Audi Q7 PROGRESSIV S-LINE 7PASS AWD LEATHER PANO/ROOF NAVI 144,308 KM $26,990 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Audi Q3 KOMFORT AWD LEATHER PANO/ROOF NAVI B/SPOT CAMERA for sale in North York, ON
2021 Audi Q3 KOMFORT AWD LEATHER PANO/ROOF NAVI B/SPOT CAMERA 36,920 KM $30,990 + tax & lic

Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

1235 - 1237 Finch Ave. W., North York, ON M3J 2G4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

416-633-8188

2020 Volkswagen Tiguan