2020 Volvo XC40
T5 AWD INSCRIPTION NAV PANO/ROOF B/SPOT 360 CAMERA
Location
Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.
1235 - 1237 Finch Ave. W., North York, ON M3J 2G4
416-633-8188
Certified + E-Tested
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 99,997 KM
Vehicle Description
SUV ........ AWD ........... PANORAMIC ROOF....... AUTOMATIC ....... LEATHER INT ....... A/C ......... NAVIGATION ........ BLIND SPOT......... BACKUP CAMERA .............. LANE DEPARTURE ....... ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL ......... HEATED SEATS ............... HEATED STEERING ....... COOLED SEATS ......... WIRELESS CHARGER ...... APPLE CARPLAY ....... REAR HEATED SEATS ............. REAR CLIMATE CONTROL ...... FOLDING SIDE MIRRORS ......... HEATED SIDE MIRRORS ............. PARKING SENSORS ........ BLUETOOTH ......... KEYLESS GO ........ PUSH START ............ POWER TAILGATE ............. MEMORY SEATS ...... POWER SEATS ....... ALLOY WHEELS ........ PARKING SENSORS ........ KEYLESS ENTRY AND MUCH MORE ......
INTERESTED IN FINANCING THIS LUXURY 4WD VOLVO XC40 ? WE INVITE ALL CREDIT TYPES TO APPLY:
FAIR CREDIT | GOOD CREDIT | EXCELLENT CREDIT
NO CREDIT | BAD CREDIT | NEW TO CANADA
CONSUMER PROPOSAL | BANKRUPTCY | COLLECTIONS
**ZERO MONEY ($0) DOWN! NO PAYMENT FOR 6 MONTHS AVAILABLE O.A.C**........
VEHICLES ARE NOT DRIVEABLE IF NOT CERTIFIED AND NOT E-TESTED, CERTIFICATION PACKAGE IS AVAILABLE FOR $899 + TAX & LICENSING ARE EXTRA........
WE CAN HELP YOU FINANCE THIS VOLVO IN 3 EASY STEPS:
1 - CONTACT NEXCAR BY PHONE (416) 633-8188 OR EMAIL INFO@NEXCAR.CA
2 - SPEAK & MEET WITH OUR SALES TEAM AT OUR INDOOR SHOWROOM LOCATED AT:
1235 FINCH AVE. W, TORONTO, ON M3J 2G4
3 - APPLY FOR FINANCING, FILL OUT OUR FORM: NEXCAR.CA/FINANCE
OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK........THIS 4X4 VOLVO XC40 IS WAITING FOR YOU IN OUR HEATED INDOOR SHOWROOM........WE TAKE PRIDE IN OUR SALES, CUSTOMER SERVICE AND AUTO FINANCING SERVICES........
ABOUT NEXCAR AUTO SALES & LEASING:
We are a family-owned and operated business for more than 15 years. Any automotive vehicle make and model can be found inside our indoor showroom. Our sales and financing team always work around the clock to find and provide you with the best deal possible. We also have an internal auto services and detailing area with full-time mechanics to handle all your vehicle needs.
AT NEXCAR WE’RE HONORED TO SERVE CUSTOMERS ACROSS ONTARIO AND CANADA:
Greater Toronto Area, North Toronto, North York, Etobicoke, Scarborough, Mississauga, Oshawa, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Markham, Stouffville, East Gwillimbury, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Hamilton, Burlington, Brampton, Waterloo, London, Goderich, Bayfield, Kincardine, Tobermory, Owen Sound, Keswick, Milton, Kitchener, Oakville, Niagara Falls, St. Catherines, Windsor, Bradford, Innisfil, Newmarket, Aurora, Georgina, Sutton, Kawartha, Port Perry, Peterborough, Kingston, Utica, Uxbridge, Ottawa, Kingston, Carleton Place, Barry’s Bay, Penetanguishene, Muskoka, Alliston, New Tecumseth. Sudbury, Thunder Bay, Sault Ste Marie.....
DISCLAIMER: **ACCRUED INTEREST MUST BE PAID ON 6 MONTHS PAYMENT DEFERRAL.
Vehicle Features
Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.
