2020 Volvo XC40

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>SUV ........ AWD ........... PANORAMIC ROOF....... AUTOMATIC ....... LEATHER INT ....... A/C ......... NAVIGATION ........ BLIND SPOT......... BACKUP CAMERA .............. LANE DEPARTURE ....... ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL ......... HEATED SEATS ............... HEATED STEERING ....... COOLED SEATS ......... WIRELESS CHARGER ......  APPLE CARPLAY ....... REAR HEATED SEATS ............. REAR CLIMATE CONTROL ...... FOLDING SIDE MIRRORS ......... HEATED SIDE MIRRORS ............. PARKING SENSORS ........ BLUETOOTH ......... KEYLESS GO ........ PUSH START ............ POWER TAILGATE ............. MEMORY SEATS ...... POWER SEATS ....... ALLOY WHEELS ........ PARKING SENSORS ........ KEYLESS ENTRY AND MUCH MORE ......</p><p> </p><p> </p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #3e4153;>INTERESTED IN FINANCING THIS LUXURY 4WD VOLVO XC40</span><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #3e4153;> </span><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #3e4153;>? WE INVITE ALL CREDIT TYPES TO APPLY:</span></p><p style=font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: center; widows: 2; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial; word-spacing: 0px; align=center><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: black;> </span></p><p style=text-align: center; align=center><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: black;>FAIR CREDIT  |  GOOD CREDIT  | EXCELLENT CREDIT  </span></p><p style=text-align: center; align=center><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: black;>NO CREDIT  |  BAD CREDIT  |  NEW TO CANADA    </span></p><p style=text-align: center; align=center><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: black;>CONSUMER PROPOSAL  |  BANKRUPTCY  | COLLECTIONS </span></p><p style=margin-left: 36.0pt;><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: black;> </span></p><p style=text-align: center; align=center><strong><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #3e4153;>**ZERO MONEY ($0) DOWN! NO PAYMENT FOR 6 MONTHS AVAILABLE O.A.C**........</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center; align=center> </p><p><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 12pt; white-space-collapse: preserve-breaks;><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: black;> </span></span></p><p style=text-align: center; align=center><strong><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #3e4153;>VEHICLES ARE NOT DRIVEABLE IF NOT CERTIFIED AND NOT E-TESTED, CERTIFICATION PACKAGE IS AVAILABLE FOR $899 + TAX & LICENSING ARE EXTRA........</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center; align=center> </p><p><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 12pt; white-space-collapse: preserve-breaks;><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: black;> </span></span></p><p style=font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; orphans: 2; widows: 2; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial; word-spacing: 0px; text-align: center;><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #3e4153;>WE CAN HELP YOU FINANCE THIS VOLVO</span><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #3e4153;> IN 3 EASY STEPS:</span></p><p style=font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; orphans: 2; widows: 2; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial; word-spacing: 0px; text-align: center;> </p><p style=font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; orphans: 2; widows: 2; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial; word-spacing: 0px; text-align: center;><span style=font-family: Arial, sans-serif;> </span></p><p style=font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; orphans: 2; widows: 2; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial; word-spacing: 0px; text-align: center;><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 12pt; white-space: pre-line;><strong><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #3e4153;>1</span></strong><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #3e4153;> - </span></span><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve-breaks;>CONTACT NEXCAR BY PHONE (416) 633-8188 OR EMAIL INFO@NEXCAR.CA</span></p><p style=font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; orphans: 2; widows: 2; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial; word-spacing: 0px; text-align: center;> </p><p style=font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; orphans: 2; widows: 2; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial; word-spacing: 0px; text-align: center;> </p><p style=font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; orphans: 2; widows: 2; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial; word-spacing: 0px; text-align: center;><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 12pt; white-space: pre-line;><strong><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #3e4153;>2</span></strong><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #3e4153;> - </span></span><span style=font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e4153; font-size: 12pt; white-space-collapse: preserve-breaks;>SPEAK & MEET WITH OUR SALES TEAM AT OUR INDOOR SHOWROOM LOCATED AT:</span></p><p style=font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; orphans: 2; widows: 2; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial; word-spacing: 0px; text-align: center;><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 12pt; white-space: pre-line;><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #3e4153;>1235 FINCH AVE. W, TORONTO</span>, ON M3J 2G4</span></p><p style=font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; orphans: 2; widows: 2; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial; word-spacing: 0px; text-align: center;> </p><p style=font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; orphans: 2; widows: 2; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial; word-spacing: 0px; text-align: center;> </p><p style=font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; orphans: 2; widows: 2; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial; word-spacing: 0px; text-align: center;><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 12pt; white-space: pre-line;><strong><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #3e4153;>3</span></strong><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #3e4153;> - </span></span><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Arial, sans-serif;>APPLY FOR FINANCING, FILL OUT OUR FORM: NEXCAR.CA/FINANCE</span></p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: center; widows: 2; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial; word-spacing: 0px;><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: black;> </span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #3e4153;>OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK........THIS 4X4 VOLVO XC40</span><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #3e4153;> </span>IS WAITING FOR YOU IN OUR HEATED INDOOR SHOWROOM........WE TAKE PRIDE IN OUR SALES, CUSTOMER SERVICE AND AUTO FINANCING SERVICES........</p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: black;>ABOUT NEXCAR AUTO SALES & LEASING:</span></p><p> </p><p> </p><p><span style=font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: black; font-size: 12pt;><span style=color: #3e4153; text-align: center; white-space-collapse: preserve-breaks; background-color: #ffffff;>We are a family-owned and operated business for more than 15 years. Any automotive vehicle make and model can be found inside our indoor showroom. Our sales and financing team always work around the clock to find and provide you with the best deal possible. We also have an internal auto services and detailing area with full-time mechanics to handle all your vehicle needs.</span></span></p><p> </p><p><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 12pt; white-space: pre-line;><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #3e4153;>AT NEXCAR WE’RE HONORED TO SERVE CUSTOMERS  ACROSS ONTARIO AND CANADA:</span></span></p><p> </p><p> </p><p><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 12pt; white-space: pre-line;><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #3e4153;>Greater Toronto Area, North Toronto, North York, Etobicoke, Scarborough, Mississauga, Oshawa, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Markham, Stouffville, East Gwillimbury, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Hamilton, Burlington, Brampton, Waterloo, London, Goderich, Bayfield, Kincardine, Tobermory, Owen Sound, Keswick, Milton, Kitchener, Oakville, Niagara Falls, St. Catherines, Windsor, Bradford, Innisfil, Newmarket, Aurora, Georgina, Sutton, Kawartha, Port Perry, Peterborough, Kingston, Utica, Uxbridge, Ottawa, Kingston, Carleton Place, Barry’s Bay, Penetanguishene, Muskoka, Alliston, New Tecumseth. Sudbury, Thunder Bay, Sault Ste Marie.....</span></span></p><p><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: black;> </span></p><p> </p><p><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 10pt; white-space: pre-line;><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: black;><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve-breaks;>DISCLAIMER: </span><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #3e4153;>**ACCRUED INTEREST MUST BE PAID ON 6 MONTHS PAYMENT DEFERRAL.</span></span></span></p>

2020 Volvo XC40

99,997 KM

Details Description Features

$26,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Volvo XC40

T5 AWD INSCRIPTION NAV PANO/ROOF B/SPOT 360 CAMERA

Watch This Vehicle
12030787

2020 Volvo XC40

T5 AWD INSCRIPTION NAV PANO/ROOF B/SPOT 360 CAMERA

Location

Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

1235 - 1237 Finch Ave. W., North York, ON M3J 2G4

416-633-8188

  1. 1734638668
  2. 1734638668
  3. 1734638669
  4. 1734638668
  5. 1734638669
  6. 1734638668
  7. 1734638669
Contact Seller

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$26,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
99,997KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 99,997 KM

Vehicle Description

SUV ........ AWD ........... PANORAMIC ROOF....... AUTOMATIC ....... LEATHER INT ....... A/C ......... NAVIGATION ........ BLIND SPOT......... BACKUP CAMERA .............. LANE DEPARTURE ....... ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL ......... HEATED SEATS ............... HEATED STEERING ....... COOLED SEATS ......... WIRELESS CHARGER ......  APPLE CARPLAY ....... REAR HEATED SEATS ............. REAR CLIMATE CONTROL ...... FOLDING SIDE MIRRORS ......... HEATED SIDE MIRRORS ............. PARKING SENSORS ........ BLUETOOTH ......... KEYLESS GO ........ PUSH START ............ POWER TAILGATE ............. MEMORY SEATS ...... POWER SEATS ....... ALLOY WHEELS ........ PARKING SENSORS ........ KEYLESS ENTRY AND MUCH MORE ......

 

 

INTERESTED IN FINANCING THIS LUXURY 4WD VOLVO XC40 ? WE INVITE ALL CREDIT TYPES TO APPLY:

 

FAIR CREDIT  |  GOOD CREDIT  | EXCELLENT CREDIT  

NO CREDIT  |  BAD CREDIT  |  NEW TO CANADA    

CONSUMER PROPOSAL  |  BANKRUPTCY  | COLLECTIONS 

 

**ZERO MONEY ($0) DOWN! NO PAYMENT FOR 6 MONTHS AVAILABLE O.A.C**........

 

 

VEHICLES ARE NOT DRIVEABLE IF NOT CERTIFIED AND NOT E-TESTED, CERTIFICATION PACKAGE IS AVAILABLE FOR $899 + TAX & LICENSING ARE EXTRA........

 

 

WE CAN HELP YOU FINANCE THIS VOLVO IN 3 EASY STEPS:

 

 

1 - CONTACT NEXCAR BY PHONE (416) 633-8188 OR EMAIL INFO@NEXCAR.CA

 

 

2 - SPEAK & MEET WITH OUR SALES TEAM AT OUR INDOOR SHOWROOM LOCATED AT:

1235 FINCH AVE. W, TORONTO, ON M3J 2G4

 

 

3 - APPLY FOR FINANCING, FILL OUT OUR FORM: NEXCAR.CA/FINANCE

 

 

OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK........THIS 4X4 VOLVO XC40 IS WAITING FOR YOU IN OUR HEATED INDOOR SHOWROOM........WE TAKE PRIDE IN OUR SALES, CUSTOMER SERVICE AND AUTO FINANCING SERVICES........

 

 

ABOUT NEXCAR AUTO SALES & LEASING:

 

 

We are a family-owned and operated business for more than 15 years. Any automotive vehicle make and model can be found inside our indoor showroom. Our sales and financing team always work around the clock to find and provide you with the best deal possible. We also have an internal auto services and detailing area with full-time mechanics to handle all your vehicle needs.

 

AT NEXCAR WE’RE HONORED TO SERVE CUSTOMERS  ACROSS ONTARIO AND CANADA:

 

 

Greater Toronto Area, North Toronto, North York, Etobicoke, Scarborough, Mississauga, Oshawa, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Markham, Stouffville, East Gwillimbury, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Hamilton, Burlington, Brampton, Waterloo, London, Goderich, Bayfield, Kincardine, Tobermory, Owen Sound, Keswick, Milton, Kitchener, Oakville, Niagara Falls, St. Catherines, Windsor, Bradford, Innisfil, Newmarket, Aurora, Georgina, Sutton, Kawartha, Port Perry, Peterborough, Kingston, Utica, Uxbridge, Ottawa, Kingston, Carleton Place, Barry’s Bay, Penetanguishene, Muskoka, Alliston, New Tecumseth. Sudbury, Thunder Bay, Sault Ste Marie.....

 

 

DISCLAIMER: **ACCRUED INTEREST MUST BE PAID ON 6 MONTHS PAYMENT DEFERRAL.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Apple CarPlay
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

Used 2022 Nissan Kicks for sale in North York, ON
2022 Nissan Kicks 77,634 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Toyota Highlander HYBRID XLE for sale in North York, ON
2019 Toyota Highlander HYBRID XLE 132,355 KM $33,990 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Audi Q7 Technik for sale in North York, ON
2018 Audi Q7 Technik 123,429 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

1235 - 1237 Finch Ave. W., North York, ON M3J 2G4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-633-XXXX

(click to show)

416-633-8188

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$26,990

+ taxes & licensing

Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

416-633-8188

Contact Seller
2020 Volvo XC40