2021 Acura RDX
ELITE
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
- Listing ID: 8953009
- Stock #: 22223A
- VIN: 5J8TC2H73ML804963
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 23,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2021 Acura RDX is cleaner, sharper, and more distinct, with a modern new take on what a crossover should look and feel like. This Acura RDX has all that it takes to be the best SUV in the Acura lineup, and more so one of the best crossovers within its segment. Styled with a luxurious looking grille and multiple added details, this Acura RDX is no longer just your modern crossover SUV, it is a bold statement piece.This SUV has 23,000 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 272HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://secure.idealerplus.com/pub/apply/apply4step/2?refdom=goldenmilechrysler.com
Vehicle Features
