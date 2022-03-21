Menu
2021 Acura RDX

23,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Golden Mile Chrysler

416-759-4137

2021 Acura RDX

2021 Acura RDX

ELITE

2021 Acura RDX

ELITE

Location

Golden Mile Chrysler

1743 Eglinton Ave E, North York, ON M4A 1J8

416-759-4137

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

23,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8953009
  • Stock #: 22223A
  • VIN: 5J8TC2H73ML804963

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 23,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Dynamic and comfortable with a well appointed cabin and top styling marks, it looks like Acura have covered it all with this 2021 RDX. This 2021 Acura RDX is fresh on our lot in North York.

This 2021 Acura RDX is cleaner, sharper, and more distinct, with a modern new take on what a crossover should look and feel like. This Acura RDX has all that it takes to be the best SUV in the Acura lineup, and more so one of the best crossovers within its segment. Styled with a luxurious looking grille and multiple added details, this Acura RDX is no longer just your modern crossover SUV, it is a bold statement piece.This SUV has 23,000 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 272HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://secure.idealerplus.com/pub/apply/apply4step/2?refdom=goldenmilechrysler.com



Having served North York and the Greater Toronto Area for over 50 years, Golden Mile Chrysler knows a thing or two about the needs of our communitywhich is why we're so happy to offer a wide variety of the best vehicles Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram have to offer.
We have a strong and committed sales staff with many years of experience satisfying our customers' needs. Feel free to browse our inventory online, request more information about vehicles, set up a test drive or inquire about financing!

Come by and check out our fleet of 110+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in North York. o~o

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Immobilizer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
PERIMETER ALARM
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Bucket Seats
rear reading lights
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Front Reading Lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Heated Front Bucket Seats
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
8-Way Driver Seat
8-Way Passenger Seat
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Multi Zone Auto-Climate Control Air Conditioning w/Gps Linked
Acura Navigation System with Voice Recognition Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Digital/Analog Appearance
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Back-Up Camera
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Collision Mitigation Braking System and Rear Cross Traffic Monitor
Blind Spot Information System Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
4.17 axle ratio
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
64.7 L Fuel Tank
Transmission: 10-Speed Automatic -inc: paddle shifters and grade logic control
Engine: 2.0L 16V DOHC 4-Cylinder i-VTEC -inc: Turbocharged
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
DEEP TINTED GLASS
SPLASH GUARDS
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Front fog lights
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Headlight cleaning
Lip Spoiler
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Chrome bodyside insert
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Tires: P235/55R19 101H AS
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Underbody
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
MEMORY SEAT
PERFORATED LEATHER SEAT TRIM
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
Rain Sensing Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
POWER MOONROOF
Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Acuralink Real-Time Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display
12 Speakers
Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Auto-dimming door mirrors
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Speed-Sensitive Wipers
Garage door transmitter: HomeLink
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Auto high-beam headlights
Exterior parking camera rear
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Lane departure: Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) active
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Premium audio system: ELS Studio
Radio: AM/FM/MP3 ELS Studio Premium Audio System
Navigation system: Acura Navigation System with Voice Recognition
Emergency communication system: AcuraLink
Wheels: 19" Aluminum-Alloy Elite Design
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
GVWR: 2 280 kgs (5 027 lbs)
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 12-way power adjustable driver's and front passenger's seat w/lumbar support 4-way adjustable headrest and remote-linked 2-position memory system for driver's seat
Interior Trim -inc: Leather/Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert Aluminum Door Panel Insert Leatherette/Aluminum Console Insert and Piano Black/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Radio: AM/FM/MP3 ELS Studio Premium Audio System -inc: Windows Media audio playback capability 12 speakers Apple CarPlay/Android Auto 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot Bluetooth streaming audio AcuraLink subscription services HD Radio ready Siri Eyes Free co...

1743 Eglinton Ave E, North York, ON M4A 1J8

