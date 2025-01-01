Menu
Account
Sign In

2021 Audi A5

51,781 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Audi A5

Progressiv 2.0 TFSI quattro

Watch This Vehicle
13098050

2021 Audi A5

Progressiv 2.0 TFSI quattro

Location

AA Canada Inc

5709 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1S7

1-855-350-1313

  1. 1761171514
  2. 1761171514
  3. 1761171515
  4. 1761171515
  5. 1761171515
  6. 1761171515
  7. 1761171515
  8. 1761171515
  9. 1761171515
  10. 1761171515
  11. 1761171515
  12. 1761171515
  13. 1761171515
  14. 1761171516
  15. 1761171516
  16. 1761171516
  17. 1761171516
  18. 1761171516
  19. 1761171516
  20. 1761171516
  21. 1761171516
  22. 1761171516
  23. 1761171516
  24. 1761171516
Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $999

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
51,781KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WAUTAAF55MA018655

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 51,781 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From AA Canada Inc

Used 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLB GLB 250 | AMG PACKAGE | 7 PASSENGER for sale in North York, ON
2021 Mercedes-Benz GLB GLB 250 | AMG PACKAGE | 7 PASSENGER 75,053 KM $31,980 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Audi Q5 NARDO GREY | BLACK OPTIC PACKAGE for sale in North York, ON
2021 Audi Q5 NARDO GREY | BLACK OPTIC PACKAGE 66,972 KM $32,980 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Mercedes-Benz C43 AMG C 43 | Wagon for sale in North York, ON
2020 Mercedes-Benz C43 AMG C 43 | Wagon 90,999 KM $41,980 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email AA Canada Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AA Canada Inc

AA Canada Inc

5709 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1S7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

1-855-350-XXXX

(click to show)

1-855-350-1313

Alternate Numbers
647-350-1313
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

AA Canada Inc

1-855-350-1313

2021 Audi A5