$22,980+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2021 Audi Q3
Komfort 45 TFSI quattro
2021 Audi Q3
Komfort 45 TFSI quattro
Location
AA Canada Inc
5709 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1S7
1-855-350-1313
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $999
$22,980
+ taxes & licensing
Used
91,363KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WA1AECF34M1002692
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 91,363 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Windows
Panoramic Roof
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From AA Canada Inc
2021 Audi Q3 Komfort 45 TFSI quattro 111,737 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2024 Nissan Rogue SV AWD MOONROOF 62,266 KM $25,980 + tax & lic
2021 Audi Q3 Komfort 45 TFSI quattro 96,106 KM $24,980 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email AA Canada Inc
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AA Canada Inc
5709 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1S7
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
1-855-350-XXXX(click to show)
1-855-350-1313
Alternate Numbers647-350-1313
$22,980
+ taxes & licensing>
AA Canada Inc
1-855-350-1313
2021 Audi Q3