2021 Audi Q3
45 Progressiv quattro w/S line + Black Optics Pkgs
The Humberview Group
175 Yorkland Blvd, North York, ON M2J 4R2
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Stock #: P10314
- VIN: WA1EECF34M1050775
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 14,798 KM
Vehicle Description
For a limited time only, enjoy rates starting at 5.99% financing for up to60 months on eligible Audi Certified :plus vehicles for traditional financing (excluding Audi Select financing)*. Less than 15k Mileage! In Excellent Condition + 1 Owner Vehicle! Comes equipped with aS line Sport/Black OpticsPkgs + 19-inch 20-Spoke V Design Wheels in Contrasting Grey Finish/Partly Polished& more! Got a trade-in? Bring it in! We will be running a LIVE, Nationwide online auction, ensuring optimal trade-in value for your vehicle!
Why settle for less? Swing by Audi Midtown Toronto today and check out this beautiful and highly sought Turbo Blue (with a Black leather interior with Grey Stitch) 2021 Audi Q3! This Audi Certified :plus SUV is small enough for city driving and spacious enough for your everyday tasks. Equipped with a quattro (all wheel drive) system and powered by a 2.0L TFSI engine, pushing 228 hp/258 lb-ft of torque. Standard features on thisProgressiv trim include advanced LED headlights, panoramic glass roof, heated exterior mirrors, rearview camera, tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS), 2-zone climate control, first aid kit, heated front seats, Audi sound system with 10 speakers, bluetooth interface/USB charging port, 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, 8.8-inch colour display including MMI touch, Audi smartphone interface, Audi drive select, predictive pedestrian, Audi pre-sense front,S lineexterior (bumpers/badging), lane departure warning, rear cross traffic alert, 4-way power lumbar for both front seats, HomeLink garage door opener, advanced key including sensor-controlled tailgate release, power tailgate, front/rear parking sensors, Audi side assistand much more! Also equipped with a S line Sport Package, Black Optics Packageand 19-inch 20-Spoke V Design Wheels in Contrasting Grey Finish/Partly Polished. Not many are as versatile as this Audi Certified :plus 2021 Audi Q3, drop by today! Contact Audi Midtown Toronto for test a drive!
Audi Certified :plus vehicles have passed a 300+ point inspection. Every Audi Certified :plus vehicle comes with our industry-leading 300+ point inspection, plus our extensive limited warranty. So you can drive with confidence knowing that your Audi has received quality care and is covered by top-notch support and service.
Legal: © 2022 Audi Canada. *Limited-time financing offer available on Model Year 2015 to 2021 Certified :plus models, on specific terms and on approved credit through Audi Finance. This offer is not available with Audi Select financing. Example: Selling price of $25,000 for a 2017 Audi A4 2.0TFSI quattro financed at 5.99% APR for 60 months, with a down payment of $5,000, equals $387 per month. Dealer may sell for less. Down payment or equivalent trade-in, due at signing, may be required. Cost of borrowing would be $3,192 for a total obligation of $28,192, excluding taxes. Licence, insurance, registration and option charges as well as applicable taxes are extra. Offer ends August 31, 2022 and is subject to change or cancellation without notice. European model shown with options and features that may not be available at the time of purchase.
