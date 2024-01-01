$29,896+ tax & licensing
2021 Audi Q5
2.0T Premium Quattro - No Accidents - Apple Car Play - Dual Power Seats - Leather - Dual Zone Climate Control
Location
Mid Toronto Auto Sales
2401 Dufferin St, North York, ON M6E 3S7
416-840-3292
$29,896
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # UMT1752
- Mileage 98,800 KM
Vehicle Description
No Accidents - Apple Car Play - Dual Power Seats - Leather - Dual Zone Climate Control - Heated Seats - Bluetooth - Leather Wrapped Wheel - Paddle Shifters - Back Up Camera - Alloy Wheels - AWD ...
Trim Level
The 2021 Audi Q5 comes in the 2.0T Premium Quattro trim, offering an exceptional blend of luxury and performance. With no accidents reported, this SUV is not only stylish but also thoroughly reliable.Performance & Engine
Under the hood, the Q5 is powered by a robust 2.0L L4 DOHC 16V engine. This efficient engine delivers a commendable balance of power and fuel efficiency, ensuring a smooth drive whether you’re navigating city streets or taking on winding country roads.Interior Features
Comfort is paramount in the Audi Q5, with seating for 5 passengers. The cabin features luxurious leather upholstery and dual power seats that provide ergonomic support for every journey. Additionally, dual-zone climate control allows both the driver and passengers to enjoy personalized comfort with individual temperature settings.Technology
This vehicle is equipped with advanced technology, including Apple Car Play, enabling seamless integration of your smartphone for navigation, music, and communication on the go.Drivetrain
The Q5's AWD (All-Wheel Drive) drivetrain enhances traction and stability, giving you confidence in various driving conditions, whether it's rain or shine.Exterior Design
The exterior of the 2021 Audi Q5 is elegantly showcased in a deep black color, exuding sophistication and making a bold statement on the road.Conclusion
With its perfect combination of luxury, performance, and advanced technology features, the 2021 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Quattro is designed for those who seek both comfort and adventure.
416-840-3292