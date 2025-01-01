Menu
<h2>The Perfect Pairing: 2021 Audi Q5 Komfort </h2><p> </p><hr /><p> </p><h3><strong>Refined Style and Commanding Presence</strong></h3><p> </p><p>Presenting a breathtaking opportunity to own a virtually new <strong>2021 Audi Q5 Komfort</strong>, distinguished by its classic and sophisticated color combination: a deep, mirror-like <strong>Brilliant Black</strong> exterior over an exquisite <strong>Brown leather interior</strong>. This Q5 doesnt just transport you—it defines your journey with unmistakable European luxury and a confident, commanding stance.</p><p> </p><h3><strong>An Interior Designed for Comfort</strong></h3><p> </p><p>Step inside to an environment crafted for indulgence. The supple <strong>Brown leather seating</strong> offers exceptional comfort, beautifully contrasted by elegant trim accents. As a <strong>Komfort</strong> model, it features:</p><ul><li><p><strong>Heated Front Seats:</strong> Ensuring warmth and comfort on chilly mornings.</p></li><li><p><strong>Three-Zone Automatic Climate Control:</strong> Allowing you and your passengers to individually tailor your ideal temperature setting.</p></li><li><p><strong>Generous Space:</strong> The cabin is thoughtfully designed, offering ample room for five adults and cargo, making it as practical as it is luxurious.</p></li></ul><p> </p><h3><strong>Intelligent Technology at Your Fingertips</strong></h3><p> </p><p>The Q5 Komfort is equipped with the cutting-edge technology Audi is known for, putting connectivity and control within easy reach:</p><ul><li><p><strong>Audi MMI® Touch Display:</strong> A high-resolution touchscreen infotainment system that is intuitive and driver-focused.</p></li><li><p><strong>Apple CarPlay and Android Auto:</strong> Seamlessly integrate your smartphone for hands-free calls, music streaming, and navigation.</p></li><li><p><strong>Audi Sound System:</strong> Enjoy crystal-clear audio quality for an immersive listening experience.</p></li></ul><p> </p><h3><strong>Uncompromising Performance and Safety</strong></h3><p> </p><p>Under the hood lies a responsive and efficient turbocharged engine paired with a smooth <strong>7-speed S tronic® dual-clutch automatic transmission</strong>. Paired with <strong>Audis legendary quattro® All-Wheel Drive</strong>, this Q5 delivers:</p><ul><li><p><strong>Sure-Footed Handling:</strong> Confident grip and dynamic agility in all weather conditions.</p></li><li><p><strong>Smooth Power Delivery:</strong> Effortless acceleration perfect for merging onto highways or navigating city traffic.</p></li></ul><p>Drive with absolute peace of mind, protected by standard safety features like <strong>Audi pre sense® basic and city</strong>, a comprehensive airbag system, and a <strong>Rearview Camera</strong>.</p><hr /><p><strong>This 2021 Audi Q5 Komfort</strong> is a flawless blend of style, comfort, and intelligent engineering. Its ready to elevate your daily drive. </p><p>Odometer: 91,000 KM. </p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 1.33333rem; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; color: #333333; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 15px; background-color: #f5f5f5;>Special Finance Price: $26,999 | Cash Price: $28,499 </p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 1.33333rem; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; color: #333333; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 15px; background-color: #f5f5f5;>Call Us: (416) 766-6226</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 1.33333rem; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; color: #333333; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 15px; background-color: #f5f5f5;>Monaco Motorcars Inc.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 1.33333rem; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; color: #333333; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 15px; background-color: #f5f5f5;>Location: 5385 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R6</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 1.33333rem; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; color: #333333; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 15px; background-color: #f5f5f5;>Business Hours:</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 1.33333rem; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; color: #333333; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 15px; background-color: #f5f5f5;>Monday - Friday: 9am - 7pm</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 1.33333rem; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; color: #333333; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 15px; background-color: #f5f5f5;>Saturday: 10am - 5pm</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 1.33333rem; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; color: #333333; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 15px; background-color: #f5f5f5;>Sunday : Closed</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 1.33333rem; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; color: #333333; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 15px; background-color: #f5f5f5;>www.monacomotorcars.com</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 1.33333rem; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; color: #333333; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 15px; background-color: #f5f5f5;>Apply for Financing Online: www.monacomotorcars.com/financing/</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 1.33333rem; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; color: #333333; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 15px; background-color: #f5f5f5;>All our vehicles go through an Ontario Standard Certification Inspection where we make sure the car is safe so you don’t have to. An additional cost of $999 will be applied to all Certified vehicles. If not certified as per OMVIC regulations vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Each Certified vehicle comes with an Ontario Safety Certification and a 36-day or 2000 KM Safety Warranty. At Monaco Motorcars, we are revolutionizing the car buying experience. Come see the difference. Full vehicle history is disclosed prior to closing a deal because we want you to know everything about your next vehicle. Countless Financing options are available including $0 DOWN!!! (O.A.C.) All credit types welcome! Bad/Good/No Credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, new to Canada, student. Hassle-free approvals. No matter what your credit situation is, You Are Approved. Conditions apply. We Accept Trade-Ins! Bring it by for an Appraisal. Multiple extended warranty options are available to choose from.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 1.33333rem; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; color: #333333; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 15px; background-color: #f5f5f5;>We Are Proud To Serve Clients All Over Canada & Ontario - Toronto, Markham, Richmond Hill, Mississauga, Oshawa, Etobicoke, Newmarket, Pickering, Whitby, Ajax, North York, Scarborough, Barrie, Orangeville, Waterloo, Milton, Kitchener, Ottawa, Aurora, London, Kingston, Hamilton, Muskoka, Belleville, Brant, Brantford, Brockville, Cornwall, Windsor, Sudbury, Guelph, Orillia, Sarnia, Timmins, Thunder Bay, Welland, Pembroke, St Catharines, St. Thomas, Thorold, Ottawa, Owen Sound, Haldimand County, Kenora and Niagara Falls.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 1.33333rem; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; color: #333333; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 15px; background-color: #f5f5f5;>PRICES DISPLAYED: HST and licensing fees are not included.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 1.33333rem; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; color: #333333; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 15px; background-color: #f5f5f5;>FINANCING OPTIONS: Enjoy rates as low as 6.99% with $0 down and no payments for 3 months (O.A.C). Our expert financing team partners with major banks and lenders to secure the lowest rates and most flexible terms for your car loan. A $999 financing fee applies.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 1.33333rem; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; color: #333333; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 15px; background-color: #f5f5f5;>We strive to provide accurate and up-to-date listing information; however, Monaco Motorcars is not responsible for any errors, omissions, or typographical mistakes. Prices are subject to change without notice. Please contact us to confirm details.</p><p> </p>

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 6001
  • Mileage 91,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

2021 Audi Q5