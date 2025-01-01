$26,999+ taxes & licensing
2021 Audi Q5
Komfort - NOACCIDENTS|APPLECARPLAY|LANEKEEP|BLINDS
Location
5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 6001
- Mileage 91,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Refined Style and Commanding Presence
Presenting a breathtaking opportunity to own a virtually new 2021 Audi Q5 Komfort, distinguished by its classic and sophisticated color combination: a deep, mirror-like Brilliant Black exterior over an exquisite Brown leather interior. This Q5 doesn't just transport you—it defines your journey with unmistakable European luxury and a confident, commanding stance.
An Interior Designed for Comfort
Step inside to an environment crafted for indulgence. The supple Brown leather seating offers exceptional comfort, beautifully contrasted by elegant trim accents. As a Komfort model, it features:
Heated Front Seats: Ensuring warmth and comfort on chilly mornings.
Three-Zone Automatic Climate Control: Allowing you and your passengers to individually tailor your ideal temperature setting.
Generous Space: The cabin is thoughtfully designed, offering ample room for five adults and cargo, making it as practical as it is luxurious.
Intelligent Technology at Your Fingertips
The Q5 Komfort is equipped with the cutting-edge technology Audi is known for, putting connectivity and control within easy reach:
Audi MMI® Touch Display: A high-resolution touchscreen infotainment system that is intuitive and driver-focused.
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto: Seamlessly integrate your smartphone for hands-free calls, music streaming, and navigation.
Audi Sound System: Enjoy crystal-clear audio quality for an immersive listening experience.
Uncompromising Performance and Safety
Under the hood lies a responsive and efficient turbocharged engine paired with a smooth 7-speed S tronic® dual-clutch automatic transmission. Paired with Audi's legendary quattro® All-Wheel Drive, this Q5 delivers:
Sure-Footed Handling: Confident grip and dynamic agility in all weather conditions.
Smooth Power Delivery: Effortless acceleration perfect for merging onto highways or navigating city traffic.
Drive with absolute peace of mind, protected by standard safety features like Audi pre sense® basic and city, a comprehensive airbag system, and a Rearview Camera.
This 2021 Audi Q5 Komfort is a flawless blend of style, comfort, and intelligent engineering. It's ready to elevate your daily drive.
Odometer: 91,000 KM.
Special Finance Price: $26,999 | Cash Price: $28,499
Business Hours:
Monday - Friday: 9am - 7pm
Saturday: 10am - 5pm
Sunday : Closed
www.monacomotorcars.com
Apply for Financing Online: www.monacomotorcars.com/financing/
All our vehicles go through an Ontario Standard Certification Inspection where we make sure the car is safe so you don't have to. An additional cost of $999 will be applied to all Certified vehicles. If not certified as per OMVIC regulations vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Each Certified vehicle comes with an Ontario Safety Certification and a 36-day or 2000 KM Safety Warranty.
We Are Proud To Serve Clients All Over Canada & Ontario - Toronto, Markham, Richmond Hill, Mississauga, Oshawa, Etobicoke, Newmarket, Pickering, Whitby, Ajax, North York, Scarborough, Barrie, Orangeville, Waterloo, Milton, Kitchener, Ottawa, Aurora, London, Kingston, Hamilton, Muskoka, Belleville, Brant, Brantford, Brockville, Cornwall, Windsor, Sudbury, Guelph, Orillia, Sarnia, Timmins, Thunder Bay, Welland, Pembroke, St Catharines, St. Thomas, Thorold, Ottawa, Owen Sound, Haldimand County, Kenora and Niagara Falls.
PRICES DISPLAYED: HST and licensing fees are not included.
FINANCING OPTIONS: Enjoy rates as low as 6.99% with $0 down and no payments for 3 months (O.A.C). A $999 financing fee applies.
We strive to provide accurate and up-to-date listing information; however, Monaco Motorcars is not responsible for any errors, omissions, or typographical mistakes. Prices are subject to change without notice. Please contact us to confirm details.
Vehicle Features
