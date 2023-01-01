Menu
2021 Audi Q5

23,571 KM

Details Features

$55,990

+ tax & licensing
The Humberview Group

866-807-3288

45 Technik

Location

The Humberview Group

175 Yorkland Blvd, North York, ON M2J 4R2

866-807-3288

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

23,571KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9453592
  • Stock #: P10582

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 23,571 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
AWD
7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Audi Midtown Toronto

175 Yorkland Blvd, North York, ON M2J 4R2

