2021 Audi RS 7

Location
Favorit Motors
100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9
1-877-464-0622
$114,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 57,768 KM
Vehicle Description
**WINTER SPECIAL!** - - > | NO LUXURY TAX | < - - FEATURING : DYNAMIC PACKAGE, CARBON OPTICS PACKAGE, RS DESIGN PACKAGE, DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE, STEEL RED BRAKE CALIPERS, POWER REAR SPOILER, HEADS UP DISPLAY, DIGITAL GAUGE CLUSTER NAVIGATION DISPLAY, CARBON INTERIOR TRIMS, SUEDE STEERING WHEEL, MULTICOLOUR AMBIENT LIGHTING, HEIGHT ADJUSTABLE AIR SUSPENSION, AIR IONIZATION WITH FRAGRANCES, WIRELESS CHARGING TRAY, HIGHLY LOADED, EXTREMELY CLEAN! FINISHED IN SEBRING BLACK CRYSTAL EFFECT ON MATCHING RS RED STITCHED BLACK/RED VALCONA LEATHER SEATS, HEATED/COOLED SEATS, REAR HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, HIGH TECH 3D BACKUP CAMERA, 360 MULTI VIEW BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, RAIN SENSOR, REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ASSIST, DISTANCE WARNING, AUDI PRE SENSE, SIDE ASSIST, INTERSECTION ASSISTANT, EMERGENCY ASSIST, EXIT WARNING, AM, FM, SATELLITE, USB, DVD, BLUETOOTH, PREMIUM AUDI SPORT ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM BANG & OLUFSEN SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, SUNROOF, POWER TRUNK, ILLUMINATED DOORWAY LOGOS, DOOR LOGO PROJECTORS, MULTI DRIVE MODES, MULTI SUSPENSION MODES, MULTI STEERING MODES, MULTI ENGINE SOUND MODES, MULTI QUATTRO WITH SPORT DIFFERENTIAL MODES, PERFORMANCE DISPLAYS, AND MUCH MORE!!!
PREMIUM OPTIONS :
-Sebring Black Crystal Effect - $400.00
-Steel Red Brake Calipers - $500.00
-Dynamic Package - $2,950.00
-Driver Assistance Package - $2,400.00
-RS Design Package Red - $1,900.00
-Carbon Optics Package - $6,350.00
As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic.
*Favorit Motors shall not be held liable for any errors or omissions pertaining to information provided (whether orally, in writing, or in digital image form) on this website, included but not limited to: year, make, model, vehicle options (both hardware and software), vehicle condition, vehicle trim, accessories, mileage. Client is solely responsible for performing appropriate due diligence as it pertains to any and all information regarding the type, condition, options, vehicle trim, status, and history of vehicle before completing a transaction. The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.
