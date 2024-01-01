2021 Audi RS 7

Menu
Account
Sign In
**WINTER SPECIAL!** - - > | NO LUXURY TAX | < - - FEATURING : DYNAMIC PACKAGE, CARBON OPTICS PACKAGE, RS DESIGN PACKAGE, DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE, STEEL RED BRAKE CALIPERS, POWER REAR SPOILER, HEADS UP DISPLAY, DIGITAL GAUGE CLUSTER NAVIGATION DISPLAY, CARBON INTERIOR TRIMS, SUEDE STEERING WHEEL, MULTICOLOUR AMBIENT LIGHTING, HEIGHT ADJUSTABLE AIR SUSPENSION, AIR IONIZATION WITH FRAGRANCES, WIRELESS CHARGING TRAY, HIGHLY LOADED, EXTREMELY CLEAN! FINISHED IN SEBRING BLACK CRYSTAL EFFECT ON MATCHING RS RED STITCHED BLACK/RED VALCONA LEATHER SEATS, HEATED/COOLED SEATS, REAR HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, HIGH TECH 3D BACKUP CAMERA, 360 MULTI VIEW BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, RAIN SENSOR, REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ASSIST, DISTANCE WARNING, AUDI PRE SENSE, SIDE ASSIST, INTERSECTION ASSISTANT, EMERGENCY ASSIST, EXIT WARNING, AM, FM, SATELLITE, USB, DVD, BLUETOOTH, PREMIUM AUDI SPORT ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM BANG & OLUFSEN SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, SUNROOF, POWER TRUNK, ILLUMINATED DOORWAY LOGOS, DOOR LOGO PROJECTORS, MULTI DRIVE MODES, MULTI SUSPENSION MODES, MULTI STEERING MODES, MULTI ENGINE SOUND MODES, MULTI QUATTRO WITH SPORT DIFFERENTIAL MODES, PERFORMANCE DISPLAYS, AND MUCH MORE!!! PREMIUM OPTIONS : -Sebring Black Crystal Effect - $400.00 -Steel Red Brake Calipers - $500.00 -Dynamic Package - $2,950.00 -Driver Assistance Package - $2,400.00 -RS Design Package Red - $1,900.00 -Carbon Optics Package - $6,350.00 WE ARE PROUDLY SERVING THESE FINE COMMUNITIES: GTA PEEL HALTON BRAMPTON TORONTO BURLINGTON MILTON MISSISSAUGA HAMILTON CAMBRIDGE LONDON KITCHENER GUELPH ORANGEVILLE NEWMARKET BARRIE MARKHAM BOLTON CALEDON VAUGHAN WOODBRIDGE ETOBICOKE OAKVILLE ONTARIO QUEBEC MONTREAL OTTAWA VANCOUVER ETOBICOKE. WE CARRY ALL MAKES AND MODELS MERCEDES BMW AUDI JAGUAR VW MASERATI PORSCHE LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER CHRYSLER JEEP HONDA TOYOTA LEXUS INFINITI ACURA. As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic. *Favorit Motors shall not be held liable for any errors or omissions pertaining to information provided (whether orally, in writing, or in digital image form) on this website, included but not limited to: year, make, model, vehicle options (both hardware and software), vehicle condition, vehicle trim, accessories, mileage. Client is solely responsible for performing appropriate due diligence as it pertains to any and all information regarding the type, condition, options, vehicle trim, status, and history of vehicle before completing a transaction. The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.

2021 Audi RS 7

57,768 KM

Details Description

$114,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Audi RS 7

QUATTRO|NO LUX TAX|DYNAMICPKG|CARBON|RSDESIGN|HUD|

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Audi RS 7

QUATTRO|NO LUX TAX|DYNAMICPKG|CARBON|RSDESIGN|HUD|

Location

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

1-877-464-0622

  1. 10936118
  2. 10936118
  3. 10936118
  4. 10936118
  5. 10936118
  6. 10936118
  7. 10936118
  8. 10936118
  9. 10936118
  10. 10936118
  11. 10936118
  12. 10936118
  13. 10936118
  14. 10936118
  15. 10936118
  16. 10936118
  17. 10936118
  18. 10936118
  19. 10936118
  20. 10936118
  21. 10936118
  22. 10936118
  23. 10936118
  24. 10936118
  25. 10936118
  26. 10936118
  27. 10936118
  28. 10936118
  29. 10936118
  30. 10936118
  31. 10936118
  32. 10936118
  33. 10936118
  34. 10936118
  35. 10936118
  36. 10936118
  37. 10936118
  38. 10936118
  39. 10936118
  40. 10936118
  41. 10936118
  42. 10936118
  43. 10936118
  44. 10936118
  45. 10936118
  46. 10936118
  47. 10936118
  48. 10936118
  49. 10936118
  50. 10936118
Contact Seller

$114,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
57,768KM
Used
VIN WUAPCAF2XMN906415

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 57,768 KM

Vehicle Description

**WINTER SPECIAL!** - - > | NO LUXURY TAX | < - - FEATURING : DYNAMIC PACKAGE, CARBON OPTICS PACKAGE, RS DESIGN PACKAGE, DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE, STEEL RED BRAKE CALIPERS, POWER REAR SPOILER, HEADS UP DISPLAY, DIGITAL GAUGE CLUSTER NAVIGATION DISPLAY, CARBON INTERIOR TRIMS, SUEDE STEERING WHEEL, MULTICOLOUR AMBIENT LIGHTING, HEIGHT ADJUSTABLE AIR SUSPENSION, AIR IONIZATION WITH FRAGRANCES, WIRELESS CHARGING TRAY, HIGHLY LOADED, EXTREMELY CLEAN! FINISHED IN SEBRING BLACK CRYSTAL EFFECT ON MATCHING RS RED STITCHED BLACK/RED VALCONA LEATHER SEATS, HEATED/COOLED SEATS, REAR HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, HIGH TECH 3D BACKUP CAMERA, 360 MULTI VIEW BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, RAIN SENSOR, REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ASSIST, DISTANCE WARNING, AUDI PRE SENSE, SIDE ASSIST, INTERSECTION ASSISTANT, EMERGENCY ASSIST, EXIT WARNING, AM, FM, SATELLITE, USB, DVD, BLUETOOTH, PREMIUM AUDI SPORT ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM BANG & OLUFSEN SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, SUNROOF, POWER TRUNK, ILLUMINATED DOORWAY LOGOS, DOOR LOGO PROJECTORS, MULTI DRIVE MODES, MULTI SUSPENSION MODES, MULTI STEERING MODES, MULTI ENGINE SOUND MODES, MULTI QUATTRO WITH SPORT DIFFERENTIAL MODES, PERFORMANCE DISPLAYS, AND MUCH MORE!!!

PREMIUM OPTIONS :
-Sebring Black Crystal Effect - $400.00
-Steel Red Brake Calipers - $500.00
-Dynamic Package - $2,950.00
-Driver Assistance Package - $2,400.00
-RS Design Package Red - $1,900.00
-Carbon Optics Package - $6,350.00



WE ARE PROUDLY SERVING THESE FINE COMMUNITIES: GTA PEEL HALTON BRAMPTON TORONTO BURLINGTON MILTON MISSISSAUGA HAMILTON CAMBRIDGE LONDON KITCHENER GUELPH ORANGEVILLE NEWMARKET BARRIE MARKHAM BOLTON CALEDON VAUGHAN WOODBRIDGE ETOBICOKE OAKVILLE ONTARIO QUEBEC MONTREAL OTTAWA VANCOUVER ETOBICOKE. WE CARRY ALL MAKES AND MODELS MERCEDES BMW AUDI JAGUAR VW MASERATI PORSCHE LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER CHRYSLER JEEP HONDA TOYOTA LEXUS INFINITI ACURA.


As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic.


*Favorit Motors shall not be held liable for any errors or omissions pertaining to information provided (whether orally, in writing, or in digital image form) on this website, included but not limited to: year, make, model, vehicle options (both hardware and software), vehicle condition, vehicle trim, accessories, mileage. Client is solely responsible for performing appropriate due diligence as it pertains to any and all information regarding the type, condition, options, vehicle trim, status, and history of vehicle before completing a transaction. The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Favorit Motors

Used 2018 Toyota Tundra SR5 Plus|V8|4X4|CREWMAX|NAV|BACKUPCAM|HEATEDSEATS| for sale in North York, ON
2018 Toyota Tundra SR5 Plus|V8|4X4|CREWMAX|NAV|BACKUPCAM|HEATEDSEATS| 105,597 KM $39,987 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300|4MATIC|COUPE|AMGPKG|NAV|LED|LEATHER|SUNROOF|+ for sale in North York, ON
2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300|4MATIC|COUPE|AMGPKG|NAV|LED|LEATHER|SUNROOF|+ 69,644 KM $29,597 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Audi RS 7 QUATTRO|NO LUX TAX|DYNAMICPKG|CARBON|RSDESIGN|HUD| for sale in North York, ON
2021 Audi RS 7 QUATTRO|NO LUX TAX|DYNAMICPKG|CARBON|RSDESIGN|HUD| 57,768 KM $114,995 + tax & lic

Email Favorit Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Favorit Motors

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

Call Dealer

1-877-464-XXXX

(click to show)

1-877-464-0622

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$114,995

+ taxes & licensing

Favorit Motors

1-877-464-0622

Contact Seller
2021 Audi RS 7