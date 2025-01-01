Menu
Account
Sign In
**WINTER SPECIAL!** FEATURING : AUDI CERAMIC BRAKES, NIGHT VISION ASSIST, HEADS UP DISPLAY, QUATTRO AWD WITH SPORT DIFFERENTIAL, RS MODE, CARBON FRONT LIP, CARBON SIDE SKIRTS, CARBON REAR BUMPER TRIMS, CARBON MIRROR HOUSING, POWER REAR SPOILER, MULTICOLOUR AMBIENT LIGHTING, HEIGHT ADJUSTABLE SUSPENSION, RS MODE, MULTI DRIVE MODES, PERFORMANCE DISPLAYS, WIRELESS CHARGING TRAY, DIGITAL GAUGE CLUSTER NAVIGATION DISPLAY, ALCANTARA STEERING WHEEL, HIGHLY LOADED, VERY CLEAN! FINISHED IN BLUE ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, RS RED STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED/COOLED SEATS, REAR HEATED SEATS, AIR IONIZATION WITH FRAGRANCES, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, HIGH TECH 3D BACKUP CAMERA, 360 MULTI VIEW BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, RAIN SENSOR, REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ASSIST, DISTANCE WARNING, AUDI PRE SENSE, SIDE ASSIST, INTERSECTION ASSISTANT, EMERGENCY ASSIST, EXIT WARNING, AM, FM, SATELLITE, USB, DVD, BLUETOOTH, PREMIUM 22 INCH ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM BANG OLUFSEN SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, POWER TRUNK, ILLUMINATED DOORWAY LOGOS, DOOR LOGO PROJECTORS, AND MUCH MORE!!! The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors. As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic.

2021 Audi RS 7

59,423 KM

Details Description

$104,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Audi RS 7

QUATTRO|NAV|CARBON|CERAMICBRAKES|NIGHTVIS|3DCAM|++

Watch This Vehicle
12283353

2021 Audi RS 7

QUATTRO|NAV|CARBON|CERAMICBRAKES|NIGHTVIS|3DCAM|++

Location

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

1-877-464-0622

Contact Seller

$104,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
59,423KM
VIN WUAPCBF29MN904242

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Navarra Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 59,423 KM

Vehicle Description

**WINTER SPECIAL!** FEATURING : AUDI CERAMIC BRAKES, NIGHT VISION ASSIST, HEADS UP DISPLAY, QUATTRO AWD WITH SPORT DIFFERENTIAL, RS MODE, CARBON FRONT LIP, CARBON SIDE SKIRTS, CARBON REAR BUMPER TRIMS, CARBON MIRROR HOUSING, POWER REAR SPOILER, MULTICOLOUR AMBIENT LIGHTING, HEIGHT ADJUSTABLE SUSPENSION, RS MODE, MULTI DRIVE MODES, PERFORMANCE DISPLAYS, WIRELESS CHARGING TRAY, DIGITAL GAUGE CLUSTER NAVIGATION DISPLAY, ALCANTARA STEERING WHEEL, HIGHLY LOADED, VERY CLEAN! FINISHED IN BLUE ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, RS RED STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED/COOLED SEATS, REAR HEATED SEATS, AIR IONIZATION WITH FRAGRANCES, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, HIGH TECH 3D BACKUP CAMERA, 360 MULTI VIEW BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, RAIN SENSOR, REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ASSIST, DISTANCE WARNING, AUDI PRE SENSE, SIDE ASSIST, INTERSECTION ASSISTANT, EMERGENCY ASSIST, EXIT WARNING, AM, FM, SATELLITE, USB, DVD, BLUETOOTH, PREMIUM 22 INCH ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM BANG OLUFSEN SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, POWER TRUNK, ILLUMINATED DOORWAY LOGOS, DOOR LOGO PROJECTORS, AND MUCH MORE!!!


The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.


As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Favorit Motors

Used 2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350|4MATIC|NAV|WOOD|BURMESTER|AMBIENT|LEATHER|LED for sale in North York, ON
2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350|4MATIC|NAV|WOOD|BURMESTER|AMBIENT|LEATHER|LED 61,970 KM $38,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Honda CR-V Touring AWD|TURBO|NAV|WOOD|PANOROOF|LEATHER|+++ for sale in North York, ON
2018 Honda CR-V Touring AWD|TURBO|NAV|WOOD|PANOROOF|LEATHER|+++ 124,312 KM $27,987 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Nissan Pathfinder SL Premium|4X4|7PASSENGER|NAV|BOSE|LEATHER|360CAM| for sale in North York, ON
2018 Nissan Pathfinder SL Premium|4X4|7PASSENGER|NAV|BOSE|LEATHER|360CAM| 130,021 KM $19,999 + tax & lic

Email Favorit Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Favorit Motors

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

1-877-464-XXXX

(click to show)

1-877-464-0622

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$104,995

+ taxes & licensing

Favorit Motors

1-877-464-0622

Contact Seller
2021 Audi RS 7