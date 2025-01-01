$104,995+ tax & licensing
2021 Audi RS 7
QUATTRO|NAV|CARBON|CERAMICBRAKES|NIGHTVIS|3DCAM|++
Location
Favorit Motors
100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9
1-877-464-0622
$104,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Navarra Blue Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 59,423 KM
Vehicle Description
**WINTER SPECIAL!** FEATURING : AUDI CERAMIC BRAKES, NIGHT VISION ASSIST, HEADS UP DISPLAY, QUATTRO AWD WITH SPORT DIFFERENTIAL, RS MODE, CARBON FRONT LIP, CARBON SIDE SKIRTS, CARBON REAR BUMPER TRIMS, CARBON MIRROR HOUSING, POWER REAR SPOILER, MULTICOLOUR AMBIENT LIGHTING, HEIGHT ADJUSTABLE SUSPENSION, RS MODE, MULTI DRIVE MODES, PERFORMANCE DISPLAYS, WIRELESS CHARGING TRAY, DIGITAL GAUGE CLUSTER NAVIGATION DISPLAY, ALCANTARA STEERING WHEEL, HIGHLY LOADED, VERY CLEAN! FINISHED IN BLUE ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, RS RED STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED/COOLED SEATS, REAR HEATED SEATS, AIR IONIZATION WITH FRAGRANCES, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, HIGH TECH 3D BACKUP CAMERA, 360 MULTI VIEW BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, RAIN SENSOR, REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ASSIST, DISTANCE WARNING, AUDI PRE SENSE, SIDE ASSIST, INTERSECTION ASSISTANT, EMERGENCY ASSIST, EXIT WARNING, AM, FM, SATELLITE, USB, DVD, BLUETOOTH, PREMIUM 22 INCH ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM BANG OLUFSEN SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, POWER TRUNK, ILLUMINATED DOORWAY LOGOS, DOOR LOGO PROJECTORS, AND MUCH MORE!!!
The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.
As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Favorit Motors
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
