2021 Audi S6

6,645 KM

Details Description

$94,995

+ tax & licensing
Favorit Motors

1-877-464-0622

QUATTRO|NAV|HUD|BANGOLUFSEN|3DCAM|360CAM|AMBIENT|

QUATTRO|NAV|HUD|BANGOLUFSEN|3DCAM|360CAM|AMBIENT|

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

1-877-464-0622

6,645KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8868968
  • Stock #: K4902
  • VIN: WAUDFAF29MN034314

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 6,645 KM

Vehicle Description

**MONTH-END SPECIAL!** FEATURING : QUATTRO AWD, LOW KILOMETERS, HEIGHT ADJUSTABLE AIR SUSPENSION, MULTICOLOR AMBIENT LIGHTING, CARBON INTERIOR TRIMS, HEADS UP DISPLAY, DUAL TOUCHSCREEN INFOTAINMENT SCREENS, AIR IONIZATION WITH FRAGRANCES, WIRELESS CHARGING TRAY, HIGHLY EQUIPPED, EXTREMELY CLEAN! FINISHED IN GORGEOUS BLUE ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, CROSS STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, REAR HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, REAR TEMPERATURE CONTROLS, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, 3D BACKUP CAMERA, 360 MULTI VIEW BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ASSIST, RAIN SENSOR, DISTANCE WARNING, AUDI PRE SENSE, SIDE ASSIST, INTERSECTION ASSIST, EMERGENCY ASSIST, EXIT WARNING, AM, FM, SATELLITE, USB, DVD, PREMIUM ALLOYS, BLUETOOTH WITH MEDIA STREAMING, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM BANG&OLUFSEN SOUND SYSTEM, ALL POWER OPTIONS, SUNROOF, WINDOW SHADES, ILLUMINATED DOORWAY LOGOS, AUDI DRIVE SELECT : COMFORT, AUTO, DYNAMIC, INDIVIDUAL, SPORT MODE, AND MUCH MORE. WE FINANCE EVERYONE!!! WE ARE PROUDLY SERVING THESE FINE COMMUNITIES: GTA PEEL HALTON BRAMPTON TORONTO BURLINGTON MILTON MISSISSAUGA HAMILTON CAMBRIDGE LONDON KITCHENER GUELPH ORANGEVILLE NEWMARKET BARRIE MARKHAM BOLTON CALEDON VAUGHAN WOODBRIDGE ETOBICOKE OAKVILLE ONTARIO QUEBEC MONTREAL OTTAWA VANCOUVER ETOBICOKE. WE CARRY ALL MAKES AND MODELS MERCEDES BMW AUDI JAGUAR VW MASERATI PORSCHE LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER CHRYSLER JEEP HONDA TOYOTA LEXUS INFINITI ACURA. As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic. *Favorit Motors shall not be held liable for any errors or omissions pertaining to information provided (whether orally, in writing, or in digital image form) on this website, included but not limited to: year, make, model, vehicle options (both hardware and software), vehicle condition, vehicle trim, accessories, mileage. Client is solely responsible for performing appropriate due diligence as it pertains to any and all information regarding the type, condition, options, vehicle trim, status, and history of vehicle before completing a transaction. The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

