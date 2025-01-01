$59,995+ taxes & licensing
2021 Audi S7
Sportback QUATTRO|AWD|NAV|BANGOLUFSEN|HEADSUP|3DCAM|SUNROOF|
2021 Audi S7
Sportback QUATTRO|AWD|NAV|BANGOLUFSEN|HEADSUP|3DCAM|SUNROOF|
Location
Favorit Motors
100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9
1-877-464-0622
$59,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 120,804 KM
Vehicle Description
**SUMMER SPECIAL!** FEATURING : QUATTRO AWD, HEADS UP DISPLAY, SUNROOF, POWER REAR SPOILER, MULTICOLOUR AMBIENT LIGHTING, MULTI DRIVE MODES, HEIGHT ADJUSTABLE SUSPENSION, AIR IONIZATION WITH FRAGRANCES, WIRELESS CHARGING TRAY, DIGITAL GAUGE CLUSTER NAVIGATION DISPLAY, HIGHLY EQUIPPED, VERY CLEAN! FINISHED IN BLACK ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, CROSS STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, REAR HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, HIGH TECH 3D BACKUP CAMERA, 360 BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, RAIN SENSOR, REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ASSIST, DISTANCE WARNING, AUDI PRE SENSE, SIDE ASSIST, INTERSECTION ASSISTANT, EMERGENCY ASSIST, EXIT WARNING, AM, FM, SATELLITE, USB, DVD, BLUETOOTH, PREMIUM ALLOYS, RED S BRAKES, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM BANG OLUFSEN SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, POWER SPORTBACK TRUNK, ILLUMINATED DOORWAY LOGOS, AND MUCH MORE!!!
**As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899.** All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic.
The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Favorit Motors
Email Favorit Motors
Favorit Motors
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
1-877-464-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
1-877-464-0622