2021 Audi S7

**SUMMER SPECIAL!** FEATURING : QUATTRO AWD, HEADS UP DISPLAY, SUNROOF, POWER REAR SPOILER, MULTICOLOUR AMBIENT LIGHTING, MULTI DRIVE MODES, HEIGHT ADJUSTABLE SUSPENSION, AIR IONIZATION WITH FRAGRANCES, WIRELESS CHARGING TRAY, DIGITAL GAUGE CLUSTER NAVIGATION DISPLAY, HIGHLY EQUIPPED, VERY CLEAN! FINISHED IN BLACK ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, CROSS STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, REAR HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, HIGH TECH 3D BACKUP CAMERA, 360 BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, RAIN SENSOR, REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ASSIST, DISTANCE WARNING, AUDI PRE SENSE, SIDE ASSIST, INTERSECTION ASSISTANT, EMERGENCY ASSIST, EXIT WARNING, AM, FM, SATELLITE, USB, DVD, BLUETOOTH, PREMIUM ALLOYS, RED S BRAKES, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM BANG OLUFSEN SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, POWER SPORTBACK TRUNK, ILLUMINATED DOORWAY LOGOS, AND MUCH MORE!!!

**As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899.** All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic. The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.

2021 Audi S7

120,804 KM

$59,995

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Audi S7

Sportback QUATTRO|AWD|NAV|BANGOLUFSEN|HEADSUP|3DCAM|SUNROOF|

12876806

2021 Audi S7

Sportback QUATTRO|AWD|NAV|BANGOLUFSEN|HEADSUP|3DCAM|SUNROOF|

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

1-877-464-0622

$59,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
120,804KM
VIN WAUPFAF25MN104114

  Exterior Colour Black
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Hatchback
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 120,804 KM

**SUMMER SPECIAL!** FEATURING : QUATTRO AWD, HEADS UP DISPLAY, SUNROOF, POWER REAR SPOILER, MULTICOLOUR AMBIENT LIGHTING, MULTI DRIVE MODES, HEIGHT ADJUSTABLE SUSPENSION, AIR IONIZATION WITH FRAGRANCES, WIRELESS CHARGING TRAY, DIGITAL GAUGE CLUSTER NAVIGATION DISPLAY, HIGHLY EQUIPPED, VERY CLEAN! FINISHED IN BLACK ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, CROSS STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, REAR HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, HIGH TECH 3D BACKUP CAMERA, 360 BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, RAIN SENSOR, REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ASSIST, DISTANCE WARNING, AUDI PRE SENSE, SIDE ASSIST, INTERSECTION ASSISTANT, EMERGENCY ASSIST, EXIT WARNING, AM, FM, SATELLITE, USB, DVD, BLUETOOTH, PREMIUM ALLOYS, RED S BRAKES, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM BANG OLUFSEN SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, POWER SPORTBACK TRUNK, ILLUMINATED DOORWAY LOGOS, AND MUCH MORE!!!


**As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899.** All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic.


The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.

Favorit Motors

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9
1-877-464-0622

$59,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Favorit Motors

1-877-464-0622

2021 Audi S7