2021 Audi SQ5

63,333 KM

Details Features

$60,890

+ tax & licensing
The Humberview Group

866-807-3288

3.0T Progressiv

Location

The Humberview Group

175 Yorkland Blvd, North York, ON M2J 4R2

866-807-3288

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

63,333KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10013814
  • Stock #: P10986

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 63,333 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Audi Midtown Toronto

175 Yorkland Blvd, North York, ON M2J 4R2

866-807-3288

