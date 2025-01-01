Menu
BLACK OPTICS PACKAGE, CARBON FIBER TRIM, AMBIENT LIGHTS, READ CALIPERS, AUDI PRE SENSE, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, LANE ASSIST, HEATED SEATS FRONT AND REAR, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, 21 INCH TIRES. POWER TAIL GATE, HEATED/COOLED CUP HOLDERS, PANORAMIC GLASS ROOF, APPLE CARPLAY ANDROID AUTO, SATELLITE RADIO, PUSH BUTTON START KEY LESS GO, BANG OLUFSEN SOUND , ALL THE OPTIONS YOU COULD WANT. FINANCE PRICE $38,999.00 CASH PRICE 41,999.00 PLUS TAXES AND LICENSE. WARRANTY AVAILABLE UP TO AN ADDITIONAL 4 YEARS OR 90,000KM FOR AN ADDITIONAL PRICE, FINANCING AVAILABLE ALL TYPES OF CREDIT.PLEASE CALL AHEAD FOR AN APPOINTMENT

2021 Audi SQ5

92,377 KM

$38,999

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Audi SQ5

Technik

2021 Audi SQ5

Technik

Location

Malibu Motors

1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2

1-888-396-3393

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$38,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
92,377KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WA134AFY5M2072319

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 92,377 KM

Vehicle Description

BLACK OPTICS PACKAGE, CARBON FIBER TRIM, AMBIENT LIGHTS, READ CALIPERS, AUDI PRE SENSE, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, LANE ASSIST, HEATED SEATS FRONT AND REAR, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, 21 INCH TIRES. POWER TAIL GATE, HEATED/COOLED CUP HOLDERS, PANORAMIC GLASS ROOF, APPLE CARPLAY ANDROID AUTO, SATELLITE RADIO, PUSH BUTTON START KEY LESS GO, BANG OLUFSEN SOUND , ALL THE OPTIONS YOU COULD WANT. FINANCE PRICE $38,999.00 CASH PRICE 41,999.00 PLUS TAXES AND LICENSE. WARRANTY AVAILABLE UP TO AN ADDITIONAL 4 YEARS OR 90,000KM FOR AN ADDITIONAL PRICE, FINANCING AVAILABLE ALL TYPES OF CREDIT.PLEASE CALL AHEAD FOR AN APPOINTMENT

Vehicle Features

Packages

42V
6Y6Y
7X5
9ZE
EI
PC7
PDU
PFV

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Hands-Free Liftgate
Pre-Collision System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Malibu Motors

Malibu Motors

1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2
$38,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Malibu Motors

1-888-396-3393

2021 Audi SQ5