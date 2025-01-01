$38,999+ taxes & licensing
2021 Audi SQ5
Technik
2021 Audi SQ5
Technik
Location
Malibu Motors
1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2
1-888-396-3393
Certified
$38,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 92,377 KM
Vehicle Description
BLACK OPTICS PACKAGE, CARBON FIBER TRIM, AMBIENT LIGHTS, READ CALIPERS, AUDI PRE SENSE, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, LANE ASSIST, HEATED SEATS FRONT AND REAR, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, 21 INCH TIRES. POWER TAIL GATE, HEATED/COOLED CUP HOLDERS, PANORAMIC GLASS ROOF, APPLE CARPLAY ANDROID AUTO, SATELLITE RADIO, PUSH BUTTON START KEY LESS GO, BANG OLUFSEN SOUND , ALL THE OPTIONS YOU COULD WANT. FINANCE PRICE $38,999.00 CASH PRICE 41,999.00 PLUS TAXES AND LICENSE. WARRANTY AVAILABLE UP TO AN ADDITIONAL 4 YEARS OR 90,000KM FOR AN ADDITIONAL PRICE, FINANCING AVAILABLE ALL TYPES OF CREDIT.PLEASE CALL AHEAD FOR AN APPOINTMENT
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Windows
Convenience
Powertrain
Security
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Malibu Motors
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Malibu Motors
Malibu Motors
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
1-888-396-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
1-888-396-3393