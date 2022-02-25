$109,890+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
866-807-3288
2021 Audi SQ7
4.0T quattro w/ 21" Wheels|Red Calipers|3rd Row
Location
The Humberview Group
175 Yorkland Blvd, North York, ON M2J 4R2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$109,890
- Listing ID: 8280954
- Stock #: P9939
- VIN: WA1AWAF77MD018193
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P9939
- Mileage 55,999 KM
Vehicle Description
For a limited time only, enjoy rates starting at 0.9% financing for up to 24 months on ALL Audi Certified :plus vehicles for traditional financing (excluding Audi Select financing)*. Less than 56k Mileage! Comes equipped with a Driver Assistance Pkg + Black Optics Pkg + 21-inch Wheel Pkg + Red Brake Calipers + Heated 3-Spoke Multi-Function Round Steering Wheel with Paddle Shift & more! Audi Certified :plus! Have a trade-in? Bring it in! We will be running a LIVE, Nationwide online auction, ensuring optimal trade-in value for your vehicle!
With more cylinders than seats, the Audi SQ7 is definitley not your average SUV. Not even close. Drop by today and check out this beautiful fully loaded 2021 Audi SQ7 luxury 7 passenger SUV! This jaw-dropping Daytona Grey Pearl (with a Arras Red leather interior with Grey Stitch) comes standard with HD matrix LED headlights with laser light, S-tuned adaptive air suspension, top view with 360 camera, Audi connect Security/Assistance, Audi Connect Navigation/Infotainment services plus, Audi virtual cockpit plus, panoramic sunroof with electric sunshade, power door closers, sunrshade for rear doors, sunshade for sunroof, electric power steering, 4-zone climate control, head up display, Homelink, Audi advanced key with virtual pedal, power front seats with driver memory, Audi side assist, Audi exit assist, 50/50 reclining 3rd row, first aid kit, tire pressure monitoring system, Audi phone box with Signal boost/Qi wireless charging, rear cross traffic alert, Audi pre sense front/rear, camera/distance sensors and a ton more! Also equipped with a Driver Assistance Package, Black Optics Package, 21-inch Wheel Package, Red Brake Calipers and Heated 3-Spoke Multi-Function Round Steering Wheel with Paddle Shift. While equipped with quattro (all-wheel drive system), it's powered by a monstrous 4.0L twin-turbocharged V8 engine, good for 500 hp/568 lb-ft torque. This fully loaded 2021 Audi SQ7 won't be around for long, contact us for a test drive today. Don't miss out on the opportunity to get your hands on this rare luxurious sport 7-passenger SUV!
All Audi Certified :plus vehicles have passed a 300+ point inspection. Every Audi Certified :plus vehicle comes with our industry-leading 300+ point inspection, plus our extensive limited warranty. So you can drive with confidence knowing that your Audi has received quality care and is covered by top-notch support and service.
Legal: *Limited-time financing offer available on Model Year 2015 to 2021 Certified :plus models, at a 24 month term and on approved credit through Audi Finance. This offer is not available with Audi Select financing. Example: Selling price of $25,000 for a 2015 Audi A4 2.0TFSI quattro financed at 0.9% APR for 24 months, with a down payment of $5,000, equals $841 per month. Dealer may sell for less. Down payment or equivalent trade-in, due at signing, may be required. Cost of borrowing would be $173 for a total obligation of $25,173, excluding taxes. License, insurance, registration and option charges as well as applicable taxes are extra. Offer is subject to change or cancellation without notice. 5000 Vehicles. 21 Stores. 19 Brands. 1 Promise: Serving you better, each and every day.
Vehicle Features
