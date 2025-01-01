$34,985+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2021 BMW 3 Series
330i //M SPORT | SUNROOF | LOADED
2021 BMW 3 Series
330i //M SPORT | SUNROOF | LOADED
Location
Total Auto Sales
2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1
647-938-6825
$34,985
+ taxes & licensing
Used
84,802KM
VIN 3MW5R7J09M8B56467
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 84,802 KM
Vehicle Description
** JUST ARRIVED! DONT MISS OUT ON THIS ONE!! **
** RATES AS LOW AS 6.99 OAC **
** CLEAN TITLE, CARFAX VERIFIED! **
===>> WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT TYPES! NEW TO THE COUNTRY?! NO PROBLEM! BAD CREDIT?! NO PROBLEM!
===>> YOU CAN APPLY ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE OR IN PERSON!
**GORGEOUS BLUE EXTERIOR ON PREMIUM BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR! COMES LOADED WITH SUNROOF, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED FRONT SEATS, MASSAGE SEATS, HEAD UP DISPLAY, NAVIGATION, 360 CAMERA WITH PARKING ASSIST, POWER ADJUSTABLE SEATS WITH LEG EXTENSION, APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO, BLUETOOTH, FORWARD COLLISION MITIGATION, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, ACTIVE BLIND SPOT DETECTION, AUTOMATIC MIRROR FOLDING, AMBIENT INTERIOR LIGHTING, KEYLESS GO, POWER TRUNK, & MUCH MUCH MORE!! **
>>>> FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM @
TOTALAUTOSALES
*** PLEASE CALL (647) 938-6825 ***
OUR NEW LOCATION:
2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1
*** CERTIFICATION: Have your new preowned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified or e-tested, a certification package is available for $989. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes, Finance fee and licensing are extra.**
** WARRANTY. We provide extended warranties up to 48m with optional coverage up to 10,000$ per/claim with unlimited kms. **
*** PLEASE CALL (647) 938-6825 ***
TOTAL AUTO SALES 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1
** To the best of our ability, we have made an effort to ensure that the information provided to you in this ad is accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all our ads. Prices may change without notice. Please verify the accuracy of the information with our sales team. **
** RATES AS LOW AS 6.99 OAC **
** CLEAN TITLE, CARFAX VERIFIED! **
===>> WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT TYPES! NEW TO THE COUNTRY?! NO PROBLEM! BAD CREDIT?! NO PROBLEM!
===>> YOU CAN APPLY ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE OR IN PERSON!
**GORGEOUS BLUE EXTERIOR ON PREMIUM BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR! COMES LOADED WITH SUNROOF, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED FRONT SEATS, MASSAGE SEATS, HEAD UP DISPLAY, NAVIGATION, 360 CAMERA WITH PARKING ASSIST, POWER ADJUSTABLE SEATS WITH LEG EXTENSION, APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO, BLUETOOTH, FORWARD COLLISION MITIGATION, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, ACTIVE BLIND SPOT DETECTION, AUTOMATIC MIRROR FOLDING, AMBIENT INTERIOR LIGHTING, KEYLESS GO, POWER TRUNK, & MUCH MUCH MORE!! **
>>>> FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM @
TOTALAUTOSALES
*** PLEASE CALL (647) 938-6825 ***
OUR NEW LOCATION:
2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1
*** CERTIFICATION: Have your new preowned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified or e-tested, a certification package is available for $989. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes, Finance fee and licensing are extra.**
** WARRANTY. We provide extended warranties up to 48m with optional coverage up to 10,000$ per/claim with unlimited kms. **
*** PLEASE CALL (647) 938-6825 ***
TOTAL AUTO SALES 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1
** To the best of our ability, we have made an effort to ensure that the information provided to you in this ad is accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all our ads. Prices may change without notice. Please verify the accuracy of the information with our sales team. **
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Total Auto Sales
2019 Audi E-Tron TECHNIK | BANG OLUFSEN | LOADED | 69,725 KM $33,985 + tax & lic
2014 Porsche Panamera 4S | SUNROOF | BOSE SOUND | LOADED 124,079 KM $33,985 + tax & lic
2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class 53 //AMG EQ BOOST | PANO | FULLY LOADED 130,195 KM $43,985 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Total Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Total Auto Sales
2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1
Call Dealer
647-938-XXXX(click to show)
$34,985
+ taxes & licensing
Total Auto Sales
647-938-6825
2021 BMW 3 Series