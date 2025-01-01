2021 BMW X3

Menu
Account
Sign In
** JUST ARRIVED! DONT MISS OUT ON THIS ONE!! ** <br/> ** CLEAN TITLE, CARFAX VERIFIED! ** <br/> ** RATES AS LOW AS 6.99 OAC ** <br/> <br/> <br/> ===>> WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT TYPES! NEW TO THE COUNTRY?! NO PROBLEM! BAD CREDIT?! NO PROBLEM! <br/> ===>> YOU CAN APPLY ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE OR IN PERSON! <br/> <br/> <br/> ** GORGEOUS BLACK EXTERIOR ON PREMIUM BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR! COMES LOADED WITH PANORAMIC GLASS ROOF, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED FRONT SEATS, NAVIGATION, BACK UP CAMERA WITH PARKING ASSIST, DUAL CLIMATE CONTROLS, BLUETOOTH, FRONT POWER ADJUSTABLE SEATS WITH LEG EXTENSION, AMBIENT INTERIOR LIGHTING, POWER TAILGATE, FRONTAL COLLISION WARNING, ACTIVE BLIND SPOT DETECTION, PEDESTRIAN WARNING, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, APPLE CARPLAY, WIFI HOTSPOT & MUCH MUCH MORE!! ** <br/> <br/> <br/> >>>> FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM @ <br/> TOTALAUTOSALES <br/> <br/> <br/> *** PLEASE CALL (647) 938-6825 *** <br/> OUR NEW LOCATION: <br/> 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1 <br/> <br/> <br/> *** CERTIFICATION: Have your new preowned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified or e-tested, a certification package is available for $989. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes, Finance fee and licensing are extra.** <br/> <br/> <br/> ** WARRANTY. We provide extended warranties up to 48m with optional coverage up to 10,000$ per/claim with unlimited kms. ** <br/> *** PLEASE CALL (647) 938-6825 *** <br/> TOTAL AUTO SALES 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1 <br/> <br/> <br/> ** To the best of our ability, we have made an effort to ensure that the information provided to you in this ad is accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all our ads. Prices may change without notice. Please verify the accuracy of the information with our sales team. ** <br/> <br/> <br/> <br/> <br/>

2021 BMW X3

138,910 KM

Details Description

$26,985

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 BMW X3

| PREMIUM | PANO | LOADED

Watch This Vehicle
12874589

2021 BMW X3

| PREMIUM | PANO | LOADED

Location

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1

647-938-6825

  1. 12874589
  2. 12874589
  3. 12874589
  4. 12874589
  5. 12874589
  6. 12874589
  7. 12874589
  8. 12874589
  9. 12874589
  10. 12874589
  11. 12874589
  12. 12874589
  13. 12874589
  14. 12874589
  15. 12874589
  16. 12874589
  17. 12874589
  18. 12874589
  19. 12874589
  20. 12874589
  21. 12874589
  22. 12874589
  23. 12874589
  24. 12874589
  25. 12874589
  26. 12874589
  27. 12874589
  28. 12874589
  29. 12874589
  30. 12874589
  31. 12874589
  32. 12874589
  33. 12874589
  34. 12874589
  35. 12874589
  36. 12874589
  37. 12874589
  38. 12874589
  39. 12874589
  40. 12874589
  41. 12874589
Contact Seller

$26,985

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
138,910KM
VIN 5UXTY5C09M9H51048

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 138,910 KM

Vehicle Description

** JUST ARRIVED! DONT MISS OUT ON THIS ONE!! **
** CLEAN TITLE, CARFAX VERIFIED! **
** RATES AS LOW AS 6.99 OAC **


===>> WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT TYPES! NEW TO THE COUNTRY?! NO PROBLEM! BAD CREDIT?! NO PROBLEM!
===>> YOU CAN APPLY ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE OR IN PERSON!


** GORGEOUS BLACK EXTERIOR ON PREMIUM BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR! COMES LOADED WITH PANORAMIC GLASS ROOF, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED FRONT SEATS, NAVIGATION, BACK UP CAMERA WITH PARKING ASSIST, DUAL CLIMATE CONTROLS, BLUETOOTH, FRONT POWER ADJUSTABLE SEATS WITH LEG EXTENSION, AMBIENT INTERIOR LIGHTING, POWER TAILGATE, FRONTAL COLLISION WARNING, ACTIVE BLIND SPOT DETECTION, PEDESTRIAN WARNING, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, APPLE CARPLAY, WIFI HOTSPOT & MUCH MUCH MORE!! **


>>>> FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM @
TOTALAUTOSALES


*** PLEASE CALL (647) 938-6825 ***
OUR NEW LOCATION:
2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1


*** CERTIFICATION: Have your new preowned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified or e-tested, a certification package is available for $989. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes, Finance fee and licensing are extra.**


** WARRANTY. We provide extended warranties up to 48m with optional coverage up to 10,000$ per/claim with unlimited kms. **
*** PLEASE CALL (647) 938-6825 ***
TOTAL AUTO SALES 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1


** To the best of our ability, we have made an effort to ensure that the information provided to you in this ad is accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all our ads. Prices may change without notice. Please verify the accuracy of the information with our sales team. **




Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Total Auto Sales

Used 2019 BMW 4 Series 430i //M SPORT | SUNROOF | LOADED for sale in North York, ON
2019 BMW 4 Series 430i //M SPORT | SUNROOF | LOADED 134,532 KM $22,495 + tax & lic
Used 2017 BMW X1 | PREMIUM PKG | HEAD UP DISPLAY | PANO | LOADED for sale in North York, ON
2017 BMW X1 | PREMIUM PKG | HEAD UP DISPLAY | PANO | LOADED 121,980 KM $17,985 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Porsche Cayenne PREMIUM | PANO | LOADED for sale in North York, ON
2019 Porsche Cayenne PREMIUM | PANO | LOADED 109,828 KM $44,695 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Total Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Total Auto Sales

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

647-938-XXXX

(click to show)

647-938-6825

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$26,985

+ taxes & licensing>

Total Auto Sales

647-938-6825

2021 BMW X3